Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend, Zo Caswell, is back to giving her boyfriend cute nicknames. She shared a snap of the Oregon Ducks quarterback enjoying a drink on Instagram and took out an old nickname to bring it back for the occasion.

The pink drink seems to be Gabriel's favorite and it is the second time he has gotten a nickname due to it.

“My Pink drink boy,” Caswell wrote in her Instagram story.

The snap was shared by Zo Caswell.

Earlier last year, he was seen enjoying Starbucks’ Strawberry Açai just after transferring to Oregon from Oklahoma. At that time, he was titled ‘pink drink king’ by his girlfriend.

Apart from that, he was called ‘fish boy' while making some aquatic friends while out with Caswell. While enjoying a swim in the ocean, he became a ‘beach boy’.

Gabriel will be taking over from Heisman finalist Bo Nix in Eugene to try and take the team to the playoffs. It is something Nix couldn't do; will the new QB be able to achieve it?

Dillon Gabriel’s record before joining the Oregon Ducks

The Ducks have placed their bets on Dillon Gabriel for the 2024 season. Bo Nix took them close to the conference championship title, only to be thwarted by the Washington Huskies. But how has his successor’s career panned out so far?

The QB started his college career with the UCF Knights in 2019 before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. Gabriel completed 14,865 yards on 1,050 passes in those five seasons. He scored 125 passing touchdowns. Opposing defenses have picked him off 26 times out of 1,664 throw attempts.

Will the new QB be able to surpass his predecessor? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

