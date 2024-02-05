Spencer Rattler vs Caleb Williams: How good is the South Carolina QB? H2H stats, records and more

Quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams began their college career with the Oklahoma Sooners. Rattler enrolled in 2019 and spent three seasons with the Sooners before Williams arrived in 2021 and took over the QB1 job.

Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina, where he spent two seasons, before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. So, is Rattler a better QB compared to Caleb Williams?

Spencer Rattler vs Caleb Williams: H2H stats, record and more

Since Rattler and Williams played in different conferences, the quarterbacks haven't each other. Rattler spent two seasons with South Carolina in the SEC. In 2023, he recorded 3,816 passing yards and 19 TD passes as the Gamecocks finished with a 5-7 overall campaign.

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams also transferred to USC after his true freshman season in 2021. Last season, he recorded 3,633 passing yards and 30 TD passes aas the Trojans finished 8-5, including a Holiday Bowl victory over Lousiville.

Spencer Rattler vs Caleb Williams overall college career

Former USC quarterback Williams has had a better college career than Rattler and established himself as a top QB prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams' best campaign was in 2022, winning the Heisman trophy and compiling 4,537 passing yards and 42 TD passes for the Trojans.

He was also named as the AP College Football Player of the Year in 2022 for his exhilarating performances, becoming the program's first winner since Reggie Bush in 2005. Meanwhile, Rattler had a decent two-year stint with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

After transferring ahead of the 2022 season, he was named the starting QB and compiled 3,206 passing yards and 18 TD passes. He ended his debut campaign with South Carolina with an 8-5 campaign and a Gator Bowl loss to Notre Dame.

Caleb Williams vs Spencer Rattler's overall achievements

Williams has a longer list of individual accolades compared to his former Oklahoma teammate. Despite not winning any conference titles or national championships, Williams excelled in individual performances.

Apart from winning the Heisman in 2022, Williams was named an Unanimous All-American for his incredible performances. He was also selected to the First-team All Pac-12 that year and was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Spencer Rattler won two Big 12 championships during his first two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners. He was also recognized as the Big 12 Championship MVP in 2020 and made the First-team All Big 12.

Despite an average college career, Rattler grabbed attention with his performances in the 2024 Senior Bowl. He was awarded the Senior Bowl MVP, and his draft stock is expected to rise significantly.

