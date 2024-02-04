Spencer Rattler Senior Bowl stats 2024: How did former South Carolina do during All-Star game?

After playing five seasons of college football, former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is gearing up to transition into the NFL this year. Rattler, who played his first three seasons for the Oklahoma Sooners, spent the last two years as the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks.

Last season, Spencer Rattler recorded 3,186 yards and 19 touchdowns and helped South Carolina compile a 5-7 overall record. He then decided to forgo the final year of eligibility and declared for the 2024 draft.

Rattler participated in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday. So, how did the quarterback perform in the all-elite bowl game?

Spencer Rattler 2024 Senior Bowl stats

Despite not being a top prospect in the Senior Bowl, Rattler did make a strong impression after showcasing his talents and skills during the practice week. During the game on Saturday, American team signal-caller Spencer Rattler completed four out of the four passes for 65 yards.

Even though the American Team lost 16-7, Rattler helped his team get a strong start with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the game's first drive. His solid performance in practice and during the bowl game earned him the MVP honors for the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Spencer Rattler NFL draft projection

The former South Carolina quarterback likely helped his draft stock after Saturday's Senior Bowl performance. Rattler possesses a strong throwing arm and is a great pocket passer who can swing the ball down the field. As an athlete, he is flexible and can improvise his game in crucial moments of a contest.

However, given his height and build (6-foot-1, 215 pounds), Rattler does not fit in as the prototypical NFL quarterback. Experts believe he has yet to improve in field vision and showcase decision-making skills under tight pressure. He is projected to be a late second-round or early third-round pick in the draft.

