“Trying to feel sexy again”: Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders shares post-delivery battles with body image

By Prasen
Modified Sep 04, 2024 18:19 GMT
Deion Sanders (L) | Deiondra Sanders (R) [IG/@deiondrasanders]

Deiondra Sanders is opening up about challenges with her body image after welcoming her first child with fiancé Jacquees. In an Instagram post, Deiondra shared a chic photo of herself in an off-shoulder dress while discussing the whirlwind of emotions that motherhood has brought.

She expressed the mixed feelings she’s had about her post-pregnancy body.

"Trying to feel sexy again has been a journey," Deiondra posted.
“Some days, I find myself staring at old photos, remembering how I once looked and felt. But even in those moments, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude for this body that carried and brought my beautiful baby into this world.”
Deiondra, who gave birth to her daughter, Baby Snow, on her father's birthday, has been transparent about the ups and downs of her sojourn through pregnancy. However, she didn’t let that stop her from embracing motherhood.

"Every day, my confidence grows a little more as I come to appreciate the strength and beauty in what my body has accomplished. I’m in awe of what it’s capable of, of who it made—my precious Baby Snow🥹."

Throughout her pregnancy, Deiondra kept her fans updated, even revealing that she was carrying a high-risk pregnancy.

Deiondra Sanders was out of bounds after delivering baby

Deion Sanders’ daughter welcomed her first child with Jacquees last month, but the journey to motherhood was anything but smooth. After announcing her pregnancy in February, Deiondra has been straightforward about her struggles.

This included four myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroids that nearly dashed her dreams of becoming a mom. On August 10, Deiondra Sanders uploaded a post-delivery update on Instagram for her fans, sharing the immense relief and joy after safely delivering her baby, whom she called a "miracle."

"WE MADE IT Y'ALL," she wrote, detailing the challenges she overcame, from fibroids to threatened miscarriages, and even a shortened cervix.
“the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age(keep it cute lol), the blood transfusions, placenta accreta and wanting to take my entire uterus, the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks—by the grace of God, WE MADE IT. 🙌🏾,” Deiondra added.

The birth of her baby, delivered by the same doctor who brought Colorado coach's daughter into the world 31 years ago, can be termed a poetic end to a long, arduous journey.

