Paul Finebaum responds to Michigan fans shouting "Free Jim Harbaugh," criticizing their efforts to discredit the issue. Finebaum discusses the Michigan Wolverines football program on The Matt Barrie Show.

Finebaum discusses the Big Ten's decision to suspend HC Jim Harbaugh for the rest of the regular season due to an alleged in-person sign-stealing scandal.

According to his analysis, Michigan fans, instead of getting to the real deal, choose to trash anyone looking at things straight. Paul Finebaum calls them out, saying:

“I'll be in Ann Arbor [on] Saturday. I don't know if I really could. I mean, I'd love to be at this game.” - Finebaum on fans reluctance to objectively assess the situation.

The 68-year-old sportscaster criticizes Michigan fans' approach, stating:

“Just attack the messenger, doesn't matter what's true. What's not, and that's the one thing that Michigan fans have been effective at, is just trying to smear anyone who at least dares to look at this objectively.”

Despite Michigan's national championship ambitions, the violation has resulted in Harbaugh's ban from the sidelines during matchups, including the critical one against No. 2 Ohio State.

According to NCAA BYLAW 11.6.1, which prohibits

"Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited."

Harbaugh is a highly paid coach, earning nearly $77 million annually. He had a noteworthy history as an NFL coach before joining the Wolverines in 2015. Is Michigan's head coach's future really hanging in the balance?

Jim Harbaugh’s future scenarios

Michigan won comfortably in the games Harbaugh was suspended for and now faces a tough test against Ohio State. Winning could lead to a Big Ten title game and a College Football Playoff appearance, while a loss may put Harbaugh’s career at a crossroads, potentially facing upwards of a six-game suspension in 2024.

"If Harbaugh's team wins the national championship this year, maybe he won't care," Pete Thamel remarked on Monday Blitz.

He suggested that Michigan's victory assures a Big Ten title game against Iowa, setting the path for their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. A win over Ohio State in Ann Arbor could be the turning point in Jim Harbaugh's coaching career.

Michigan will face Ohio State on Saturday, with the game being broadcast on FOX at noon ET. It is expected to be a challenging matchup, as Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the country.