“Two black guys just started the f**cking Super Bowl”: Colorado alum rips into Ryan Clark for his hot take on Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has gotten a lot of media attention lately. He is viewed as one of the top two QBs in the 2025 NFL draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward. However, his draft stock has taken a hit after the NFL Combine.

Ad

Sanders reportedly came across as "brash" and "arrogant" in interviews. On Wednesday, ESPN's Ryan Clark spoke on "First Take" about how he does not think a white QB would be treated the same way for acting as Sanders has throughout the draft process. This has caused a bit of controversy in the football community.

Later in the day, a new episode of "Zero 2 Sixty with Matt McChesney" was released. On the show, former NFL player and Colorado alumni McChesney shared his disagreement with Clark's take.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have no doubt that there are people in the front offices in the NFL who are probably intimidated," McChesney said (starts at 2:25). "I have no doubt that there are some ******** a** ******** in the NFL that are probably pretty intimated by it. But to say that he's not being given proper opportunities because he's black. How long can we actually act like this is happening?

Ad

"Two black guys just started the f**cking Super Bowl. Well, Patrick Mahomes is half white but he's also half black. The top two QBs in the draft are black guys. The league is full of black players that are obviously black players. They didn't get there because of DEI. They got there because they're the best. I think the majority of the country is smart enough to look through this sh*t."

Ad

Ad

Reports from the NFL Combine have impacted Shedeur Sanders' draft stock

Since it came out that Shedeur Sanders reportedly acted "brash" and "arrogant" at the NFL Combine, his draft stock has taken a significant hit, with him nearly falling out of the first round.

The Athletic had him falling to the 21st pick in their mock draft conducted on March 4th. USA Today released a mock draft on Wednesday where Sanders fell to the 26th pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place