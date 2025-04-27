Kalen DeBoer took charge as Alabama's coach in January 2024, only a few days after Nick Saban's retirement. A handful of players entered the transfer portal after Saban stepped down from his role. Wideout Isaiah Bond and offensive tackle Seth McLaughlin were among the players who left Alabama after the 2024 season.

Ad

Bond transferred to Texas, while McLaughlin transferred to Ohio State. They both declared for the 2025 NFL draft, but neither heard their names called.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McLaughlin eventually signed for the Cincinnati Bengals after Day 3 of the draft came to a close. However, Bond is still a free agent.

McLaughlin won the national title with Ohio State in his final collegiate season. He also won the national title at Alabama in his freshman season in 2020. Meanwhile, Bond began his college career at Alabama in 2022 and played two seasons under Saban. In his lone season with the Longhorns, the wideout posted 540 yards and five touchdowns on 34 receptions.

Ad

While McLaughlin gave developmental reasons for his departure from the Crimson Tide, rather than Saban's departure, Bond said the coach's retirement was a key factor:

"One hundred percent," he said via ESPN. "That was the decision why I left."

It will be interesting to see if Bond lands with a pro team this offseason.

Seven players from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama were drafted in 2025

NCAA Football: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer - Source: Imagn

In this year's draft, a total of seven Alabama players were taken by NFL teams as part of the 257 prospects. Two Tide players were selected in Round 1.

Ad

Here is the list of Alabama stars who were drafted in 2025:

Malachi Moore (No. 130, New York Jets)

Que Robinson (No. 134, Denver Broncos)

Robbie Ouzts (No. 175, Seattle Seahawks)

Tim Smith (No. 190, Indianapolis Colts)

Tyler Booker (No. 12, Dallas Cowboys)

Jihaad Campbell (No. 31, Philadelphia Eagles)

Jalen Milroe (No. 92, Seattle Seahawks)

While Kalen DeBoer saw seven Alabama players selected in this year's draft, he will want to improve on the team's record next season.

In his first season at the helm, DeBoer led Alabama to a 9-4 record. The Tide didn't make the College Football Playoff and also lost their bowl game to Michigan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!