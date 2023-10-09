Two Oklahoma football players celebrate Red River showdown with matching tattoos after a 34-30 victory against Texas Longhorns

The Oklahoma football players got the bragging rights in the Red River Showdown as they overcame the formidable Texas Longhorns in a well-fought battle. Beating their arch-rivals is always a big moment for any player; however, two Oklahoma players took the moment to another level.

Both the teams looked well-matched on paper, but the Longhorns were regarded as slight favorites coming into the game. They had shut down the Sooners last year and expected to win again this Saturday. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, Oklahoma spoiled their party with a late comeback.

Two Sooners players stunned the college football world when they got matching tattoos to celebrate the big win.

Two Oklahoma Sooners stars get inked to celebrate the Red River Showdown win

Sooners Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak got inked together to celebrate their win against arch-rivals Texas Longhorns. And what tattoo did they get? Horns Down, what else? Now, that's one way of celebrating when you defeat the biggest rivals in a come-from-behind victory.

The Red River rivalry is one of the longest-running rivalries in College football. First played in 1900, the rivalry game has gone on uninterrupted every year since 1929.

The two teams had met as members of the Big 12 for the last time. Both heavyweights are moving to the SEC to renew the rivalry in a new setting. That would have made the victory all the sweeter for the Sooners, apart from the fact that they were out for revenge for last season's blowout.

A hard-fought win for the Sooners in the biggest regular season game

The Sooners and the Longhorns came into Week 6 as unbeaten teams, and both wanted to keep the streak afloat. And more than that, they wanted bragging rights over their arch-rivals, but there could be just one winner.

For the most part, it looked like Texas' year again, just like last year. But a late comeback from Sooners shifted the party from Austin, Texas, to Norman, Oklahoma. And thus, the revenge for last year was complete. And what timing, as Oklahoma has a bye in Week 7, so the party can go on.

Such is the rivalry between the programs that getting a tattoo to celebrate the win still seems mild. Can the fans expect both teams to meet again for the Big 12 championship?