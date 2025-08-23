"Two trash a*s teams": CFB fans lose their minds over Iowa State taking down Kansas State at Dublin to kickoff 2025 season

The Iowa State Cyclones kicked off the 2025 college football season by defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in Dublin on August 23. Iowa State sealed the win with a crucial late fourth-down conversion from QB Rocco Becht to RB Carson Hansen with only two minutes left on the clock. However, the fans on the internet were not satisfied with both teams' performance.Matt Campbell chose to go fourth-and-3 instead of opting for a field goal from the 17-yard line. This decision paid off by allowing his team to have control over the clock. But many fans believed that it was not an interesting game to follow.&quot;Two trash ass teams,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;How are these teams ranked,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Most boring game of the year,&quot; someone tweeted.There were many others who repeated the same sentiment.&quot;Clearly saw two teams that don't belong in the top 25,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;No more foreign games,&quot; a X user typed.&quot;Both team's defenses were completely trash. Neither of these teams should be ranked,&quot; another fan said.Iowa State coach Matt Campbell loses his calm during the Kansas State gameIn the first quarter of the game, the Iowa State Cyclones were penalized by the refs as the linebacker of the team &quot;made symbols that simulated the beginning of the snap.&quot;The penalty invoked a violent reaction from Campbell, who was seen cussing and showing off his anger.The victory was Iowa State's first-ever season opener outside the United States and their first international game win.In the fourth quarter of the game, Kansas State quickly cut the Cyclone's 10-point lead with a 65-yard TD pass from Avery Johnson to Jerand Bradley. The Cycloes further extended their lead in the fourth quarter through a 7-yard run by QB Becht.The Wildcats then tied the game early in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard TD pass from Johnson to Jayce Brown.