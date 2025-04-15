"Ty the best choice rn": Alabama fans elated by OC Ryan Grubb's latest QB1 remarks

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave a statement on Monday about the team’s quarterback competition. After Alabama finished spring practice with a A-Day game on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Grubb spoke to reporters and gave the clearest update yet on who might replace Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback.

The competition is between redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell.

“I know everybody wants to know about that position and where things are at,” Ryan Grubb said. “I would say this: at the end of the day, if we're playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start. And he earned that. I know that's the line everybody is looking for, but that is what he earned.”

Fans were elated and reacted to the news on Instagram.

“As he should….. he looked the most ready from the clips I saw. I expect a big year from the kid,” a fan said.

“He’s definitely earned the opportunity sticking around as long as he has,” another fan wrote.

“Ty the best choice rn,” one fan said.

Ty Simpson got most of the playing time with the first-team offense during Alabama’s spring game. He was the only quarterback who didn’t turn the ball over against the defense.

“Ty starts this year. Keelon starts next year 🙏,” a fan chimed in.

"Tried to tell yall. Guy is like that,” a fan commented.

"This is the correct move from them, smarter than starting a true freshman and i think he will suprise ppl this year.” A fan wrote.

Ryan Grubb on the running back position

With the quarterback role now settled, Alabama’s running back group is also looking good, as Ryan Grubb put it. The team returns four players from last year in Jam Miller, Richard Young, Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley and has added a transfer, Dre’lyn Washington, along with freshman, AK Dear.

Even though it’s unlikely all six will get a lot of playing time this season, Grubb said it’s important to have depth because running back is a “tough position.” When asked how many backs he would use, Grubb said:

“So I think the development of that spot, even when you feel really good about maybe your top 3-4 guys, you still know there’s an opportunity for the fifth guy. So I think developing the guys behind those top 3-4 is critical.”

Overall, Ryan Grubb feels “really happy with where we’re at.”

Alabama will begin its season on Aug. 30 in an away game against Florida State.

