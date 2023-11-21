Tyler Shough injury: Latest update on Texas Tech QB ahead of Longhorns' clash in Week 13

It seems like Tyler Shough's time with the Texas Tech Red Raiders is coming to an end, as the quarterback is planning to transfer in the offseason.

His time at Texas Tech has been plagued with injuries. The signal-caller decision was shared by coach Joey McGuire.

The senior's three seasons with the Red Raiders have been cut short by injuries, with a broken collarbone in Week 4 of the 2021 season, an undefined left shoulder injury in Week 1 of 2022 and a broken fibula in Week 4 of this year's season.

The player had transferred in from Oregon, where he was the starter for Mario Cristobal's team in the 2020 season. That year, he led them to a Pac-12 championship title, but his position as a starter came into question after a Fiesta Bowl defeat to Iowa State.

Tyler Shough had surgery on his ankle on Sept. 26 and was initially expected to be out between six to eight weeks. He hasn't started since Week 4.

What did Joey McGuire say about Tyler Shough leaving Texas Tech?

On Monday, Nov. 20, Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said about Shough leaving the school:

“Since his injury earlier this year, Tyler has been fully transparent with me and our staff on his intentions to return to the field,” McGuire said. “While he won’t be doing so as a Red Raider, he has our full support as he enters a new chapter of his playing career.”

In six seasons in college football, Shough has only played 27 games, 12 with the Oregon Ducks and 15 with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Earlier, the player posted a letter on Instagram, saying goodbye to the Red Raider nation.

Tyler Shough's numbers in the 2023 season

Tyler Shough has thrown 746 yards this season, with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions.

His 57.7 QBR is rather mediocre, but the sample size is small, with only four weeks of data to look at. His 60.4% completion percentage is slightly better than last year's 59.9% but a far cry from his career best of 69.6% in 2021.

His best game of the season came in Week 1 when he threw for 338 yards, with three touchdown passes and one interception. Ironically, that game was a 35-33 overtime loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.