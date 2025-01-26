Tyrone Tracy Jr names QB Giants must draft over Shedeur Sanders

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has made it clear who he hopes the team selects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Tracy recently sat down with former Giant and New York Post host Brandon London. During their conversation, Tracy was asked which quarterback he’d like New York to select to fill the vacancy left behind by Daniel Jones, who left for the Minnesota Vikings.

Tracy named Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as his preferred choice to take the reins.

“Who do I think? I mean, to be honest with you, I’m a fan of Cam Ward,” Tracy said. “I think that the passing and the running, I think that’s where the league is shifting to."

"We have a whole bunch of QB runs. We have a whole bunch of like, situations where the QB has to run. Not saying other quarterbacks in the draft can’t run. I just know that Cam Ward is the best, off of film and stuff like that. He’s my favorite."

Despite his enthusiasm, Tracy acknowledged that his opinion carries no influence.

“This is opinionated. But at the same time, whoever they choose to pick — obviously, my opinion holds zero weight. I do want to put that out there. My opinion holds zero weight.”

A closer look at Cam Ward ahead of the NFL draft

While Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders may attract more media attention as the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Cam Ward is also among the most coveted prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ward played most of his college career with the Incarnate Word Cardinals before transferring to Miami for his senior season. During his lone year with the Hurricanes, Ward tallied 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also proved to be a rushing threat, accumulating 204 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. His efforts led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl game appearance.

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants hold the third overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, which puts them in a strong position to select either Ward or Sanders. Their choice will depend largely on who the Tennessee Titans pick at No. 1, as Cleveland, holding the second pick, is unlikely to draft a quarterback.

Regardless of how the draft unfolds, Tracy has made it clear he prefers the Miami product to lead the Giants — and him — in his sophomore NFL campaign.

