UCF WR Kobe Hudson gushes over $14 million-worth Anthony Edwards' stunning gameplay - “This man trippin”

UCF Knights star Kobe Hudson usually tends to have the spotlight on him with his athleticism. However, even the wideout couldn't help but recognize NBA star Anthony Edwards' nifty play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at Target Center.

Hudson took to his Instagram story to post Edwards' stunning gameplay and added a text on the video clip that read:

"This man tripping"

Image Credits - Kobe Hudson Instagram

Edwards produced a dazzling sequence of moves against the Grizzlies that would have made any highlight reel.

In the third quarter, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard picked the ball up at the free-throw line and seemed rather stuck and short of options. However, instead of tossing up a low-percentage jumper, Edwards threw the ball off the glass to himself and then threw down the jam in what was one of the coldest plays of the NBA season.

Edwards, who is worth $14 million, eventually helped the Timberwolves to a 118-103 win and his eye-catching jam down in the second half certainly seemed to impress Hudson.

A look at Kobe Hudson's stats in the 2023 CFB season

UCF Knights WR Kobe Hudson

Hudson had another strong season with the UCF Knights in 2023. The wideout racked up 900 yards and eight touchdowns on 44 receptions across 12 regular-season games.

Despite Hudson's solid efforts, the Knights finished ninth in the Big 12 with a 6-7 record (3-6 in the conference).

UCF did manage to qualify for a bowl game and faced Georgia Tech in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. However, the Knights suffered a 30-17 loss in the contest, while Hudson caught two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Hudson played two seasons with Auburn before transferring to UFC in 2022. Although the wideout is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft, he announced that he will return to play for the Knights next season.