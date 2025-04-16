UCLA in driver’s seat during negotiations with Nico Iamaleava as steep $4M demand continues to be a roadblock

UCLA might be in the mix for Nico Iamaleava, but they’re not flinching at his reported $4 million NIL demand. The former Tennessee quarterback officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday with a “do not contact” tag.
It signaled conversations with programs like UCLA were already well underway. But as things stand, the Bruins appear firmly in the driver’s seat, at their price point.
Iamaleava, who led Tennessee to its first College Football Playoff appearance, is reportedly seeking a blockbuster NIL deal after his freshman season. But UCLA isn’t biting.
According to On3’s Peter Nakos, the Bruins are “holding strong” on a significantly lower offer, and they have reason to do so — a unique connection with the Iamaleava family.
Nico’s younger brother, Madden Iamaleava, recently flipped his commitment from UCLA to Arkansas on signing day. However, Nico still holds UCLA in high regard.
“UCLA was a great fit because it was close to home and we love the staff there,” Iamaleava said in a prior interview.
The $4M dream might be dead, but if Nico wants a fresh start close to home, UCLA could still be his best — and maybe only — realistic landing spot.
CFB analyst gives his take on Nico Iamaleava situation
Paul Finebaum didn't pull punches on Iamaleava’s NIL saga. The longtime ESPN college football analyst weighed in on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," warning college programs to tread lightly around the quarterback.
“I would stay away from him. Buyer beware,” Finebaum said bluntly. “It’s not even Nico—it’s Team Nico. There’s a toxic feeling around this player.”
Finebaum acknowledged Nico’s game-changing talent but had questions about the baggage.
“Everywhere he goes, there’s going to be this halo—‘He held out. He’s a problem child,’” Finebaum said.
The question now? Which school is willing to roll the dice on college football’s most polarizing QB of the offseason?
