UCLA Football Injury Report ahead of LA Bowl 2023: Updates on Ethan Garbers, Collin Schlee, and More

The UCLA Bruins are set to play the Boise State Broncos on Saturday in the LA Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET.

UCLA went 7-5 on the season but lost its final game 33-7 to Cal. The Bruins head into the LA Bowl dealing with some key injuries, while some other players won't be playing due to entering the transfer portal or holding out for the NFL draft, so let's look at their status.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

UCLA Football Injury Report Ahead of LA Bowl

UCLA Bruins have both quarterbacks on the injury report, while star defensive lineman Laiatu Latu won't play as he preps for the NFL draft.

Ethan Garbers' injury update

UCLA's starting quarterback, Ethan Garbers, is expected to play in the LA Bowl on Saturday.

Garbers is listed as probable with a right forearm injury, which he suffered in the Bruins' loss to Cal.

This season, Garbers went 89 for 134 for 984 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Collin Schlee's injury update

Bruins backup quarterback Collin Schlee is probable to play in the LA Bowl despite dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Schlee was in a quarterback competition with Garbers but lost the job. However, he still played in six games, going 14 for 31 for 139 yards, along with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Most of that came during Nov. 11's 17-11 loss to Arizona State, as Schlee went 11 for 18 for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Laiatu Latu's update

UCLA's star defensive lineman Laiatu Latu will not play in the LA Bowl as he preps for the NFL draft.

"He's got a lot, he's been away, he's got a lot of his money," coach Chip Kelly said. "He's got finals, he's got three finals coming up. He was studying yesterday. Latu is the only guy we have in that situation, but not in terms of in preparation for the NFL and really try to finish up school."

Latu is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after spending two seasons at UCLA.

This year, Latu recorded 49 tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Carson Steele's injury update

UCLA running back Carson Steele is questionable to play in the LA Bowl due to an undisclosed injury.

Steele is the Bruins starting running back and has rushed for 847 yards and six touchdowns on 167 carries.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season