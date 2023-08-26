Who will be the UCLA Bruins starting QB in 2023? Exploring the QB battle between Collin Schlee, Ethan Garbers, and more

The Bruins finished their 2022 campaign with an overall 9-4 record. And this year, there has been a lot of debate surrounding the UCLA Bruins starting QB for their 2023 campaign.

Coach Chip Kelly has his work cut out for him. With their former starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson being drafted by the Cleveland Browns this year, it will be interesting to see who fits the description to be named the next starter for the team.

So, without further ado, let us have a look at what the quarterback depth chart looks like for the team ahead of their new campaign in college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What does the QB depth chart look like for the UCLA Bruins in 2023?

Currently, the quarterback department at UCLA includes the likes of Collin Schlee, Ethan Garbers, Justyn Martin, and Dante Moore. And as per Kelly, the four quarterbacks have been getting the same amount of reps in training in order to prove themselves capable enough to lead the team on the field.

Collin Schlee has the most experience in the QB depth chart. Prior to joining the Bruins, he played four seasons at Kent State. Last season, he got the chance to be a starter for the team, and went on to play the best campaign of his career.

Expand Tweet

You've also got Ethan Garbers, who spent the last two years as a backup to DTR after his transfer from Washington. Given the time he's spent with the Bruins, one can say that he possesses intensive knowledge of Kelly's offensive system. But despite seeing limited playing time, he has been making an impression in training camp to be the next starting QB.

Expand Tweet

The Bruins also have Justyn Martin, who's also spent the last season learning the game from the bench. He committed to the UCLA Bruins in 2022 from Inglewood High School. And in the offseason, Martin linked up with Dorian Thompson-Robinson to learn as much as he can.

Expand Tweet

Finally, there is Dante Moore, the fresh five-star recruit out of Detroit. He originally committed to Oregon, before being lured in by the Bruins. He is yet to start his journey in the world of college football. But this has not deterred Chip Kelly from giving him equal opportunities to prove himself in training camp.

Collin Schlee: Stats and records

Schlee got limited time on the field for Kent State in 2020 and 2021. But last year, he proved himself to be one of the most promising quarterbacks while also putting up one of the best campaigns in Kent State history.

He started in 11 games for the team, racking up 2,109 passing yards, 13 TDs, and a completion rate of 59%. With two years of eligibility left, Collin Schlee will be looking to make a statement if he is chosen as the UCLA Bruins starting QB.

Who was the starting QB for the UCLA Bruins in the last five years?

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the UCLA Bruins starting QB for the past five years, before heading off to the NFL this year. He made almost 50 appearances for the team while starting 48 of those games. Throughout the five seasons at UCLA, DTR racked up 10,710 passing yards with 88 passing touchdowns as well as 1,826 rushing yards with 28 rushing touchdowns.

Not only this, but he also has a completion rate of 63.3%, while going on to break numerous UCLA records in the program history. Now, with their veteran and trustworthy starting QB out of the picture, Chip Kelly has to decide on who qualifies to carry on the legacy left by DTR.

Who will be the UCLA Bruins starting QB in 2023?

If we talk in terms of experience on the field, Collin Schlee leads the pack as the preferred starting QB for the team on the gridiron. His last season campaign gives him the edge over the other quarterback hopefuls who are also waiting for their opportunity to shine.

Yes, Ethan Garbers has a year of experience under Kelly. But he has not played enough games to be the automatic next choice in the post-DTR era.

Expand Tweet

If Schlee fails to shoulder the responsibility of leading the team, then maybe either Garbers, Martin or Moore may get the opportunity to impress. But at the moment, Collin Schlee is expected to be the go-to for Kelly, followed by Garbers, Martin, and Moore as the backups.

The Bruins face Coastal Carolina in their season opener on the 2nd of September. So it will be interesting to see who starts the season for the team.