WATCH: UCLA Bruins prepare for the CFB season with intense Sunday practice

The UCLA Bruins have some work to put in to improve last year's 9-4 record. Following the exit of their starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 Draft, coach Chip Kelly has a steep uphill battle in front of him.

As the new season of college football approaches, the Bruins look like a cohesive roster on the gridiron. They will have a new quarterback leading them on the field, and under Kelly's guidance, it may not take long for the team to get comfortable with their new signal caller.

The team's practice on Sunday had a gloomy atmosphere as Tropical Storm Hilary is on track to hit California. But the team has been taking measures to gear up for the calamity. Despite the wet training fields, they showed resilience, focus, and commitment during the media viewing session.

Players took to the field to polish their techniques and engage in various drills. Despite the drizzle, they were motivated and want to impress in a new campaign under Chip Kelly.

Chip Kelly is not worried about the new game clock rules

The NCAA Football Rules Committee approved several regulations to speed up college football games earlier in April. Previously, the game clock halts in college football games when a team's offense gains a first down.

Now, the clock will continue to run even after a first down by the offense. The only exceptions are the first downs inside the first two minutes of a half. A few teams must strategize their offenses to incorporate this rule change. But Kelly is not worried about this being a crucial factor for his team.

While speaking with the media, the coach said the new rule will not change how his offensive line will carry forward their playbook.

"We don't train them at all. You're probably going to get less snaps in the game, but the mechanics of the game still work the same. We still have a tempo and a pace that we feel like we really well. I think there's just going to be less snaps in the game. It really doesn't affect the pace and tempo of what the game is like in the nonstop clock things in the last two minutes of the first half, the last two minutes of the game," he said.

The UCLA Bruins have their season opener against South Carolina on September 2.