UConn to Big 12 move gains momentum in conference realignment era as CFB insider drops latest update

The UConn Huskies are known more for their basketball prowess than their football achievements. While they play as a part of the Big East conference in basketball, the Huskies run as an independent program in college football since 2020.

But now, there are talks about the Huskies becoming a part of the Big 12 conference, taking a significant step in football, apart from other sports. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Huskies are in talks with the Big 12 about the potential of the team joining in football in 2031, while other sports make their debut in 2026.

"Big 12, UConn is discussions for Huskies to join Big 12 in football in 2031 & all other sports in 2026, sources told @ActionNetwork. Big 12 presidents must approve, but commish Brett Yormark has been long-time proponent of the Huskies, sources said.

As per reports, Big 12 presidents are scheduling a meeting next week to talk about UConn potentially becoming a new member of the conference. Officials from the program were in Dallas last week to discuss investments for their athletics programs while primarily focusing on the development of football.

The Big 12 recently added four new teams in the recent conference realignment amid the collapse of the Pac-12. Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State will make their debut in the conference this upcoming season while Brett Yormark continues his aggressive push to further expand the conference and bring in more streams of revenue.

What does UConn gain from joining the Big 12?

For starters, becoming a member of the Big 12 will improve the financial situation of the Huskies by combining the country's most elite basketball program with a Power-Five conference.

On the other hand, while football as a sport will have to wait, this will establish a base for the Huskies to focus on and invest more in the development of the sport.

The Huskies have not had an eight-win season for more than a decade. Thus the increase in football investment will help UConn improve its football program. Furthermore, being the only independent FBS team in the country, they receive a menial revenue from the College Football Playoff.

If things work out as planned, then UConn could see its football program flourish like the achievements and success they have with their basketball programs.

