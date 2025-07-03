"Ugliest jerseys in the country" - CFB fans roast Auburn over new Nike uniforms for 2025 season

Auburn unveiled its new Nike-branded uniforms on Thursday, giving fans their first look at the Tigers’ updated gear following their switch from Under Armour. The latest gear is part of a 10-year deal with Nike that began on Tuesday.

While the uniforms now have the Nike “swoosh” logo, the overall look hasn’t changed much. The home uniform is still navy blue with orange and white stripes on the sleeves. The road uniform keeps the all-white “stormtrooper” look with navy and orange stripes.

One of the few changes is the jersey font. The numbers are now larger and in a classic block style, while the player names use a taller, more noticeable font.

Auburn released a few pictures showing off the new details, including close-ups of the stitching.

Many fans on social media were unimpressed with the uniforms and were disappointed that there were no alternate designs.

“These are legit. My only "issue" is that the stripes on the pants dont match the ones on the helmet or jerseys. I feel like the pants need to be updated to match or the helmet should match the pants stripe. 🤷‍♂️,” another fan wrote.

“Just give us an alternate man we’ve been waiting for so long 😭,” a fan said.

“Honestly probably the ugliest jerseys in the country. Only rival to that is Tennessee jerseys,” a fan said.

Similar comments kept pouring in, with some wishing for small tweaks.

“Block. Letters,” one commented.

“These are sick but where are my shadow block numbers damnit,” a fan commented.

The reveal did not include alternate uniforms, such as the long-hoped-for orange jersey or navy pants, though Auburn hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

Auburn’s athletic director on the program’s partnership with Nike

The program's athletic director, John Cohen, expressed optimism about the broader partnership on Tuesday.

“We are excited to enter this new partnership with Nike, a brand that consistently champions athletes and sport around the world,” Cohen said in a statement. “We believe that our agreement will continue to elevate Auburn and best serve our student-athletes and our university moving forward.”

Fans will be able to buy the new Nike gear starting July 25.

