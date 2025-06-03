UNC QB Max Johnson's GF Adrienne shares glamorous May photodump from beach vacay to all-girls party

While North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson is sweating it out on the football field, his girlfriend Adrienne is making the most of the summer. On Sunday, she posted a photo dump along with her girl gang.
Adrienne shared photos from their tropical vacation at the beaches in Antigua and Barbuda as they soaked under the sun in swimwear. In one photo, she posed for a group photo where all of them wore similar white outfits. In another photo, she posed a mirror selfie alongside her friend with a shopping bag from Alo placed right beside them.
In the same photo dump from May, she shared a picture with Johnson at a table.
"MAY dump!!!!!! my favorite kind of days!" she wrote in the caption.
During the same vacation, the girl gang also made reels. Adrienne posted one such reel, captioning it:
"Squad goals."
Max Johnson and Adrienne embarked on a trip to Las Vegas
Last month, Max Johnson's girlfriend Adrienne graduated from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. In order to celebrate the academic milestone, the couple embarked on a trip to Las Vegas.
In one Instagram story in the graduation weekend, Adrienne playfully teased Max for his simple burger choice, captioning a photo:
"Like yum I got animal style burger max got plain! #boring"
Their adventures continued with a trip to Boston and Cape Cod. Adrienne shared photos and captioned the post:
"Pt 1 of our trip to Boston! Cape Cod you were beautiful!!!!"
The couple has been dating for a while and they went Instagram official in 2024. In October, they celebrated their first anniversary.
On the football field, Max Johnson is recovering from a season-ending leg injury. In UNC coach Bill Belichick's latest update, the quarterback seems to be making a lot of progress.
He will be in contention to get the nod to become the starting quarterback in Bill Belichick's first year as college football head coach at Chapel Hill.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change