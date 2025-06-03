  • home icon
  • College Football
  • UNC QB Max Johnson's GF Adrienne shares glamorous May photodump from beach vacay to all-girls party

UNC QB Max Johnson's GF Adrienne shares glamorous May photodump from beach vacay to all-girls party

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jun 03, 2025 12:15 GMT
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Minnesota - Source: Imagn
UNC QB Max Johnson's GF Adrienne shares glamorous May photodump from beach vacay to all-girls party - Source: Imagn

While North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson is sweating it out on the football field, his girlfriend Adrienne is making the most of the summer. On Sunday, she posted a photo dump along with her girl gang.

Ad

Adrienne shared photos from their tropical vacation at the beaches in Antigua and Barbuda as they soaked under the sun in swimwear. In one photo, she posed for a group photo where all of them wore similar white outfits. In another photo, she posed a mirror selfie alongside her friend with a shopping bag from Alo placed right beside them.

In the same photo dump from May, she shared a picture with Johnson at a table.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"MAY dump!!!!!! my favorite kind of days!" she wrote in the caption.
Ad

During the same vacation, the girl gang also made reels. Adrienne posted one such reel, captioning it:

"Squad goals."
Ad

Max Johnson and Adrienne embarked on a trip to Las Vegas

Last month, Max Johnson's girlfriend Adrienne graduated from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. In order to celebrate the academic milestone, the couple embarked on a trip to Las Vegas.

In one Instagram story in the graduation weekend, Adrienne playfully teased Max for his simple burger choice, captioning a photo:

Ad
"Like yum I got animal style burger max got plain! #boring"
Adrienne&#039;s Instagram story
Adrienne's Instagram story

Their adventures continued with a trip to Boston and Cape Cod. Adrienne shared photos and captioned the post:

Ad
"Pt 1 of our trip to Boston! Cape Cod you were beautiful!!!!"
Ad

The couple has been dating for a while and they went Instagram official in 2024. In October, they celebrated their first anniversary.

On the football field, Max Johnson is recovering from a season-ending leg injury. In UNC coach Bill Belichick's latest update, the quarterback seems to be making a lot of progress.

He will be in contention to get the nod to become the starting quarterback in Bill Belichick's first year as college football head coach at Chapel Hill.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications