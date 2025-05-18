UNC QB Max Johnson’s GF drops a 2-word comment on his life during CFB offseason

North Carolina Tar Heels QB Max Johnson has had a complicated NCAA career. The 2024 season was the fifth year of his career, but he will be back in 2025 for another season. Injuries have limited him, and as a result, he still has eligibility remaining.

While he has a big season ahead of him, Johnson still takes the time to get out and enjoy his life. On Saturday, he went out for a nice dinner with his girlfriend, Adrienne Davis.

Davis was asked how he was doing, referencing him as the student of the year. She responded with a post on her Instagram story with a quick two-word response.

"He's great."

Image via Max Johnson's girlfriend's Instagram.

Johnson is coming off a season where he was only able to compete in one game. He suffered a broken leg against Minnesota in the season opener. Although the Tar Heels were able to win the game 19-17, Johnson was ruled out for the rest fo the season.

In one game before missing the rest of the season, Johnson completed 12 of 19 passing attempts for 71 yards and zero TDs. He will be looking to have a big senior season so that he can potentially get attention from NFL scouts.

Max Johnson continues to progress as he works toward a return to the football field

The recovery from his broken leg has been a long one for Max Johnson. However, he remained optimistic after the injury, stating that he planned to return for the 2025 season.

"I have a lot of football left in me," Johnson said. "And know I will be back out there next year."

Johnson is returning to the Tar Heels at an interesting time. The team will be led by first time college head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick is one of the most legendary head coaches in the history of the NFL. However, he has never coached at the college level. So, it will be interesting to see if he is able to translate his NFL success to college.

Fortunately for Johnson, he appears to be getting closer to a return and is expected to be available next season. He posted a video on Thursday of himself throwing, running, and going through drills.

"Summertime Work, Getting Closer!"

Johnson looked good in the videos, which should be a good sign for Tar Heels fans. If he is fully healthy next season, it would be a big help to the team.

