A few weeks ago, the NCAA denied Devontez Walker's eligibility waiver to be available to play for North Carolina. The appeal was also rejected, leaving the final decision to a committee of representatives from Division I schools.

Walker started his career at NC Central before transferring to Kent State after Central canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walker moved to North Carolina to be close to his ailing grandmother, and now he is ineligible to play against South Carolina with his case unresolved.

On Friday, with no solution forthcoming, North Carolina coach Mack Brown couldn't hide his disappointment at the authority's dithering.

"At this point, everyone knows the details of Tez's journey to North Carolina, and the overwhelming opinion of those around the country is that he should be playing tomorrow and this should have been resolved months ago. I can't express my disappointment in the NCAA strong enough," Brown said. "The NCAA has been reluctant to consider the real issues of mental health, Covid and rule changes that have impacted Tez's personal journey."

The body voted in March to only consider waivers from two-time transfers to limit student-athletes repeatedly entering the transfer portal. The language used in the statement laid out the conditions for consideration.

"A second-time transfer can only receive immediate eligibility if they have a physical injury or mental health condition that pushed them to transfer from a school."

Does the NCAA have a history of denying waivers?

Tez Walker isn't the only prospect left in waiver limbo. Last week, Colorado transfer Tyler Brown explained that his waiver had been denied.

Brown excelled under Coach Prime at Jackson State last season, earning first-team All-SWAC honors.

After his waiver was denied, Brown detailed his mental health struggles in a video that raised ire against the authorities.

"I don't want to go into a dark place again because I don't have football," Brown said.

The decision by the NCAA didn't amuse his coach Deion Sanders, and he blasted them during a press conference before the Colorado game against TCU.

"It don't make sense," Sanders said. "Some things just don't make sense. You say you really care about mental health, but when you have someone really dealing with mental health, there's a problem. Then, ostracizing him and not allowing him to do what he's blessed and gifted to do and the thing that presents him peace, that's trying for a young man."

A document sent to members by the NCAA procured by ESPN shows that it only accepts 18% of the applied-for waivers.