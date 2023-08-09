Who is Tez Walker? CFB world left distressed after NCAA denies his immediate eligibility 

Tez Walker has been deemed ineligible by the NCAA to play at the University of North Carolina this season.
Walker is a 6-foot-2 wide receiver from Charlotte, North Carolina. He was named to the All-Conference in high school after recording more than 1,000 yards receiving for West Charlotte but was still only ranked as a three-star.
After high school, he originally committed to North Carolina Central, but the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Walker then transferred to Kent State where he became one of the best receivers in college football.
Walker transferred to UNC after two seasons at Kent State, where he was a first-team All-MAC player last season. Last season, he recorded 58 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns and was a massive part of Kent State's offense.
After two solid years at Kent State, Walker committed to UNC in December and enrolled at the school in January. However, nearly eight months later, the NCAA announced on Tuesday that Tez Walker is ineligible to play next season.
When the news became public, UNC coach Mack Brown said that the school would appeal the ruling by the NCAA:
“When he transferred, we thought it was an absolute no-brainer because he fits every reason that transfers should be eligible. And then we were really, really surprised when it was denied — and disappointed.”
Tez Walker was also named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Monday; the award is given to the most outstanding receiver in college football.
After the news of his ineligibility emerged, many college football fans took to social media to share their disappointment with the NCAA over the ruling on Tez Walker.
Tez Walker releases statement
Following the news that he would be ineligible for the 2023 college football season, Tez Walker released a lengthy statement.
He said that he transferred to be closer to home so that his grandmother could watch him play football. However, after expecting to suit up for UNC this season, just a month before the season kicks off, the NCAA ruled him ineligible.
“I want this to be over. I want to stop feeling like this. I just want to play. I want my grandmother to come watch me. I want to be a student and an athlete, and I hope those in charge give me that opportunity," Walker said in a part of his statement.
The UNC is set to open its 2023 season at home on Sept. 2 against South Carolina. The Tar Heels will also host Miami, Duke and Syracuse among others this season but may have to play without their star WR Walker.
