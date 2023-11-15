UNC vs Clemson football history: Records, H2H stats, and more

One of gridiron clashes that boasts of a rich history of athleticism and intensity is UNC vs Clemson. The history of the face-offs between the Tar Heels and the Tigers spans over a century, dating back to 1897.

This historic rivalry, UNC vs Clemson, has witnessed thrilling victories, heartbreaking defeats, and moments in college football history.

As the No. 22 Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2 ACC) prepare to face the Clemson Tigers (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, the narrative is steeped in tradition and the pursuit of redemption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

UNC vs Clemson Head-to-Head

The series history of matchups between UNC and Clemson reveals a competitive dynamic, with Clemson holding a 39-19-1 advantage. This storied rivalry, initiated in 1897, has seen both teams engage in gridiron battles, creating a tapestry of memorable moments.

In the last 11 encounters since 2000, Clemson emerged victorious in nine games, underlining their recent dominance. The Heels, however, come into this matchup with an impressive 8-2 record over the last 10 games, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Notable records in the UNC vs Clemson series

Over the years, the UNC vs Clemson series has produced remarkable records that echo through time. The largest margin of victory occurred in 2006 when Clemson dominated with a decisive 52-7 win.

On the other hand, UNC boasts a notable achievement with a seven-game winning streak from 1986 to 1992. Clemson's longest winning streak against the Tar Heels stands at four games, a feat accomplished from 1969 to 1972.

These records highlight the ebb and flow of dominance and contribute to the legacy of this enduring rivalry.

When was the last time UNC defeated Clemson?

UNC's quest for a victory over Clemson has seen a long wait. The last time the Tar Heels tasted success against the Tigers was on October 9, 2010, when they secured a hard-fought 21-16 win in Chapel Hill.

When was the last time Clemson defeated UNC?

Conversely, Clemson enters this matchup riding on the momentum of their recent success against UNC. The last encounter between the two teams took place on September 25, 2021, with Clemson emerging triumphant with a 38-21 victory.

As the teams gear up for the upcoming clash, the stakes are high, and the history of the UNC vs Clemson faceoff adds an extra layer of intensity to the contest. The narrative is not just about the current season but also about the echoes of past battles and the pursuit of glory on the gridiron.

For the Tar Heels, redemption is not just a goal, it's a driving force fueled by memories of the 2022 ACC Championship game. The desire for them is to reshape their football legacy against the Clemson Tigers.

The UNC vs Clemson football history is a tapestry woven with victories, defeats, and records that contribute to the rich fabric of college football lore.

As the teams prepare to add another chapter to this storied rivalry, fans can anticipate a clash that goes beyond the current season. It will resonate with the echoes of triumphs and the pursuit of glory that defines the essence of college football.