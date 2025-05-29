Uncle Peyton deflects Arch Manning question during golf tournament: “You’re probably asking the wrong guy”

Peyton Manning deflected questions about what fans should expect from Arch Manning. On Wednesday, the former quarterback participated in the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am.

97.1 The Fan's Anthony Rothman spoke with Peyton at the golf tournament to ask questions about his nephew's upcoming season with the Texas Longhorns.

The retired NFL star declined to comment on predicting Arch's performance, saying he was focused on hitting his next tee shot.

"You're probably asking the wrong guy for the scouting report on that," Peyton said (Timestamp: 0:03). "So, I gotta worry about not hitting anybody on this next tee shot. It's kind of my focus."

Fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the Longhorns' season to see how Arch performs in the starting role. As a freshman, he had 61 completions for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.

He earned the starting position after Quinn Ewers left the team to enter the 2025 NFL draft. The Miami Dolphins selected the former Texas star in the seventh round with the 231st pick.

Ewers helped lead the team to a 13-3 record and clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff as the starting quarterback. Arch played behind him as the second-string option and started two games when Ewers was injured.

One of his best performances was in the Longhorns' 35-13 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sep. 28, 2024. He finished the game in the starting role, completing 26 of 31 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Arch Manning's first game of the 2025 season

College Football insiders have praised what they saw from the sophomore quarterback in spring practices. His limited time as a starter in his freshman year gives Texas fans hope that he can lead the team to a national championship game. However, he faces a difficult challenge in the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.

Ohio State is coming off a successful season, having won the national championship. They defeated the Longhorns 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10. Ewers was unable to lead his team to victory, completing 23 of 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns.

Arch has the opportunity to avenge Texas' loss to Ohio State and give his team momentum heading into the game against the San Jose State Spartans the following week.

