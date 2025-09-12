"Underrated rivalry": CFB fans rejoice over Pittsburgh & West Virginia's big decision to sustain Backyard Brawl in college football

The Pittsburgh Panthers will travel to Morgantown to face rivals, the West Virginia Mountaineers, in Week 3 of college football action. The Backyard Brawl rivalry has lasted since 1895 and is one of the most passionate in college football.On Friday, the schools announced that the series had been renewed for an additional four games, pending its resumption in 2029. The original agreement had mandated four games between 2029 and 2033, and the renewal ensures that the rivalry will be played until 2036.Over the teams' 107 meetings, Pittsburgh leads the series 63-41-3. After the renewal was announced, Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi released a statement expressing his excitement about the news.&quot;I couldn't be more thrilled for what this means for both Pitt and West Virginia,&quot; Narduzzi said. &quot;But this goes far beyond four more games and the 75 miles separating us. This paves the way for future Panthers to carry on the history of this rivalry, while current ones get to forge new legacies for years to come. &quot;This extension isn't just for Pitt and West Virginia, but for college football fans everywhere.&quot;Fans on X had mixed reactions to the Panthers versus Mountaineers' series being renewed.&quot;Underrated rivalry. More OOC rivals should schedule each other,&quot; one fan wrote.The off-season @TheOffSeasonCFBLINK@Brett_McMurphy Underrated rivalry. More OOC rivals should schedule each other.&quot;At WVU in even number?? Ya were never losing at home to then,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;It’ll be a conference game in the Big 12 by then,&quot; another fan tweeted.Here are other fan reactions.&quot;This should be plenty of time for Pitt to build their own stadium instead of mooching off of the Steelers,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Classic rivalry lives on,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Great for the sport,&quot; one fan tweeted.Analyst praises Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia rivalryWith several college football rivalries receiving the media spotlight, the renewal of the Pittsburgh Panthers versus the West Virginia Mountaineers series has received widespread praise.During Thursday's segment of &quot;Always College Football,&quot; ESPN analyst Greg McElroy praised the Backyard Brawl's overall intensity.&quot;One of my favorite rivalries in all of college football, it's the Pitt Panthers taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers,&quot; McElroy said (Timestamp: 19:00). &quot;Just 75 miles down Interstate 79, baby. ... If you haven’t been to this game, put it on your bucket list. It is awesome.&quot;I don't care what it's for, I don't care what the stakes are, I don't care about the circumstances. The level of hostility in this game is amazing, and it's hard to replicate. ... This thing needs to be an annual fixture on the college football schedule.&quot;The Week 3 clash between Pittsburgh and West Virginia is already a pivotal one, with the Panthers seeking to continue their flawless start to the season as the Mountaineers attempt to gather momentum after stumbling against the Ohio Bobcats last week.