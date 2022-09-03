"ESPN disrespected our fans" - Pittsburgh Panthers coach blasts network for claiming team's supporters did not show up to game

Last night, the Pittsburgh Panthers outlasted the West Virginia Mountaineers in a nail-biting season opener that saw the Panthers come out on top, 38-31. The Panthers hosted the Mountaineers in another instant classic, known as the "Backyard Brawl" matchup.

Following the victory, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi made some interesting comments regarding ESPN and its coverage of the game. He was fired up and called out ESPN for saying that most of the fans at the game (in Pittsburgh) were West Virginia fans.

Narduzzi spoke with ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt and called out his company.

Narduzzi said:

“It was a great atmosphere out here. I can tell you that I saw some stat ... it was going to be 75% West Virginia fans. You guys messed that up on ESPN for sure. It was certainly all Pitt here today …

"ESPN disrespected our fans, and they showed up today, and I love to see that. I appreciate what our fans did today. They helped us win that game. I wasn't excited about how we played as football team. We got a lot of things to clean up."

Van Pelt then intervened and said he was not a part of the fan voting.

The Panthers will be back in action next week as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers on September 10.

Saturday has a big slate of college football games following the Panthers-Mountaineers thriller

College football is back! Saturday will mark the first college Saturday where most FBS teams are back in action. There are many intriguing matchups.

Some of the best games include Utah at Florida, LSU versus Florida State in New Orleans, Notre Dame at Ohio State, and Oregon meeting Georgia in Atlanta.

The week will conclude with LSU hosting the Florida State Seminoles Sunday at 7:30 PM on ABC. The final game of the week will come Monday night as the number four ranked Clemson Tigers will play GeorgiaTech on the road.

The top Heisman candidates include CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, and Bijan Robinson.

There is plenty to look forward to this upcoming college season, and most of the action begins this Saturday.

