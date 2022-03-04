"Stood out to me the most" - Senior NFL analyst commends Kenny Pickett's performance at the NFL Combine

Yesterday, QB's WR's and TE's had on-field drills at the combine showcasing their talent during the combine. Many top players in their positions participated in these live drills and one prospect that stood out was Pitt's' Kenny Pickett.

Gregg Cossell on Ross Tucker Football Podcast said that Pickett stood out the most to him and that he benefits from playing with Mark Whipple, who's coached in the NFL.

"I would say Kenny Pickett is the one who stood out to me the most. Don't forget he played for Mark Whipple, who was the offensive coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh and Mark Whipple, as you know, played, well coached in the NFL. So Pickett was efficient from the pocket with a profile that I think is demanded at the NFL level," said Cossell.

Cossell adds that Pickett has good instincts with a good sense of timing, anticipation, and ball placement.

"He played with vision progression reading, there were full field reading concepts within the Pittsburgh passing game. He had a sense of timing. He had a sense of anticipation. For the most part, he had precise ball placement. He was athletic and he had mobility to be a secondary action playmaker. He can be very effective as an executer and ball distributor and that's where his game starts," Cossell added.

Pickett is expected to be the first quarterback to come off the board. He's the most pro-ready prospect of all quarterback prospects and could be a top-10 pick. Pickett was a four-year starter at Pitt starting in 49 games while throwing for 12,303 yards and 81 touchdowns and had a completion percentage of 62.4. Pickett has good size for a pro quarterback at 6'3 and 220 lbs.

Kenny Pickett has the smallest hands in the draft

Kenny Pickett Throwing 2022 NFL Combine

Yesterday, it was revealed that Pickett currently has the smallest hands in the NFL after measurements. Pickett's hand size measures at 8.5 inches and is smaller than any other quarterback in the league and is the smallest measure since the combine did measurements in 2003.

Two years ago during the 2020 combine, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's hands were measured at nine inches and many started freaking out due to his small hand size. Burrow responded with a Tweet that went viral saying,

"Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts."

Joey Burrow @JoeyB Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts.

Given his small hands, I'd say Burrow turned out quite fine.

Edited by Piyush Bisht