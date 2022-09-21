‘F**k the Mormons’- University of Oregon issues apology after some students were heard singing vile chant during Ducks’ game against BYU

There was an incident at the recent college football game between the University of Oregon and Brigham Young University. The Ducks crowd could be heard and seen yelling “f**k the Mormons.” Oregon has since apologized for the events that happened during the 41-20 Ducks win.

On Sunday, the university released an apology on their official Twitter account, saying:

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University.”

“These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

During the second quarter after BYU scored a touchdown, which is when the chants broke out at the Autzen Stadium. It wasn’t just a few Ducks fans either, it was a whole group of people who were partaking in the chant. Bystanders would also post another video on Twitter, showing Ducks fans screaming the chant on another occasion.

The state’s governor also had some words about the incident at the University of Oregon

Named the 'Oregon Pit Crew,' the University of Oregon’s student section also issued an apology on Twitter along with the school, tweeting:

“To all @BYUfootball fans in attendance at todays game we would like to apologize for the actions of the students in attendance. We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated.”

The chants created such outrage that even Oregon Governor Kate Brown retweeted the statement from the University of Oregon. Brown also added the following caption:

“In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming, inclusive state to all, regardless of race, religion, gender, or background. Our state and nation have an ugly history of discrimnation and bigotry. The chant at yesterday’s Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We must do better.”

This isn’t the first time Brigham Young University has received an apology over chants. Last season, the University of Southern California was forced to apologize to the school after their game in Los Angeles. The game also featured Trojans fans screaming the chant.

These were sad and unpleasant incidents which hopefully won't happen ever again going forward.

