UNLV's Dan Mullen makes feelings known on Arkansas HC job 19 days after Sam Pittman's firing

By Geoff
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:07 GMT
Dan Mullen (Image Source: IMAGN)
Dan Mullen (Image Source: IMAGN)

UNLV coach Dan Mullen denied he has an interest in securing the head coaching position in Arkansas on Friday, more than two weeks after the firing of Sam Pittman.

Ad

Mullen replied to a video report by Mike Irwin regarding the rumors surrounding the Arkansas head coaching post. He made it clear that he has 0.0% interest in chasing the vacant spot and recommended former Auburn and Arkansas State coach Gus Malzahn as the best fit for the job.

“0.0 interest in Arkansas,” Mullen said. “Thanks for the shout out though. Y’all need to hire Gus Malzahn.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Before he was lured to coach UNLV during the offseason, Mullen had prior coaching experience with Mississippi State and Florida. He had a combined record of 103-61, including a 54-53 mark in the SEC. He has reached 11 bowl games, winning eight of them.

Malzahn, on the other hand, sports a 105-62 record in his coaching career with the Tigers and the Red Wolves. He currently works as the offensive coordinator for Florida State.

Ad

Mullen was embroiled in reports for the Arkansas head coaching post, after On3 reporter Pete Nakos suggested his name could come up with the vacancies in Fayetteville and UCLA during the offseason.

Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer thought otherwise, stating he could best fit the post in Penn State, which was vacated after the school fired James Franklin after the Nittany Lions' loss to Northwestern in Week 7.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Arkansas Razorbacks Fan? Check out the latest Razorbacks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications