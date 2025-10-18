UNLV's Dan Mullen makes feelings known on Arkansas HC job 19 days after Sam Pittman's firing

UNLV coach Dan Mullen denied he has an interest in securing the head coaching position in Arkansas on Friday, more than two weeks after the firing of Sam Pittman.Mullen replied to a video report by Mike Irwin regarding the rumors surrounding the Arkansas head coaching post. He made it clear that he has 0.0% interest in chasing the vacant spot and recommended former Auburn and Arkansas State coach Gus Malzahn as the best fit for the job.“0.0 interest in Arkansas,” Mullen said. “Thanks for the shout out though. Y’all need to hire Gus Malzahn.”Before he was lured to coach UNLV during the offseason, Mullen had prior coaching experience with Mississippi State and Florida. He had a combined record of 103-61, including a 54-53 mark in the SEC. He has reached 11 bowl games, winning eight of them.Malzahn, on the other hand, sports a 105-62 record in his coaching career with the Tigers and the Red Wolves. He currently works as the offensive coordinator for Florida State.Mullen was embroiled in reports for the Arkansas head coaching post, after On3 reporter Pete Nakos suggested his name could come up with the vacancies in Fayetteville and UCLA during the offseason.Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer thought otherwise, stating he could best fit the post in Penn State, which was vacated after the school fired James Franklin after the Nittany Lions' loss to Northwestern in Week 7.