"We do not encourage in the NFL": $20.5 billion man Jerry Jones issues blunt remark on Arkansas coaching job after Sam Pittman's firing 

Dallas Cowboys owner and Arkansas alumnus Jerry Jones offered his take on the coaching situation in his alma mater after Sam Pittman's firing over the weekend.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan's Bobby Belt, Jones commented on the coaching stafff moves by Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek to revitalize the Razorbacks' fledgling season. The 82-year-old businessman, who is valued at $20.5 million (per Forbes.com), said he likes the decision to appoint Petrino as interim head coach, replacing Pittman.

Then, the three-time Super Bowl champion owner and 2014 NFL Executive of the Year made it clear that he won't dip his hand on the Arkansas' coaching job search even if it's his alma mater.

“We do not encourage in the NFL, in any way, getting involved in the coaching aspect of college publicly,” Jones said. “It’s not tampering, it’s just something you don’t do.”

Pittman was fired after going 32-34 in six seasons with the Razorbacks. Petrino returns to Arkansas head coaching duties after 14 years of leading the team to a 29-16 Cotton Bowl win over Kansas State in 2012.

He will navigate the Arkansas' last seven games beginning on October 11 at Tennessee in the hope of making the college football playoffs. Petrino has also expressed his desire to be a full-time coach, according to Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek.

Arkansas safety commit Adam Auston reopens recruitment

The firing of Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and three of his defensive assistants has caused another Razorbacks commit to express his desire to be recruited by another program next season.

Three-star safety Adam Auston decided to decommit in Fayetteville and look for other schools that could fully utilize his talents once he plays next season.

The 6-foot-2 Auston becomes the seventh Arkansas commit to reopen his recruitment process after the program's athletic department cut ties with Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and defensive line coach Deke Adams.

Adams, who was recruited by Williams, chose the Razorbacks over Missouri, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State, TCU, Colorado, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Washington State, UNLV and Houston.

The development reduces Arkansas 2026 class commits to 20 and there are more players likely to follow the seven CFB prospects in searching for a new school.

