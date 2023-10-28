Unstoppable Pat McAfee goes shirtless in chilling weather to lift up College GameDay mood at Salt Lake City [WATCH]

Pat McAfee has been a pure showman right from his playing days. Now that he has turned to full-time broadcasting, he has taken it to another level. Saturday saw the showmanship going all the way to the roof during the "College GameDay" broadcast.

"College GameDay" is the premier show for college football on TV. Airing on ESPN, the panel includes big names like McAfee, Lee Corso, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and others. The caravan reached the University of Utah in Week 9, and the former NFL kicker did something nobody expected him to do.

Even the 34-degree weather in Utah couldn't stop Pat McAfee from taking off his shirt in front of millions of football fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Pat McAfee removes his shirt for Utah Utes fans

The cold in Utah doesn't affect Pat McAfee at all. During the "College GameDay" broadcast on Saturday, McAfee took off his shirt in cold weather conditions amid cheers from the Utah Utes fans. But he admitted that it is the most depressing weather where he has bared his upper body.

"Gotta do it….. It's Saturday, and I am out here. Okay?" McAfee said while removing his shirt. "I thought Washington at 6 a.m. was one of the most depressing things I have ever seen. It's 34 degrees out here in the back-to-back Pac-12 champions. The mighty Utah students section has been here in abundance. They have been loud."

Watch the action unfold below:

Expand Tweet

The fans loved the section on social media. Here are some reactions to McAfee's shirt removal.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) will take on the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) in Week 9 as they continue their quest to win yet another Pac-12 championship this year. But the "College GameDay" squad is missing a key component this week.

"College GameDay" without Lee Corso

Lee Corso is not on the panel on the "College GameDay" broadcast this week. Rece Davis announced his absence at the start of the show, saying that the legendary broadcaster had some family matters to attend to. He also assured the fans that Corso's health is fine and he is locked onto the show from home.

Corso has been a part of the "College GameDay" setup since 1987. Fans always want to know which team the former college football coach will back to win in the week. So, Pat McAfee's showmanship was probably the need of the hour.