"Ur him": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry hails younger brother Knox's game at SMU Dallas showcase

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin recently participated in the SMU Dallas Showcase. And the 2028 QB prospect managed to impress by earning the nod of approval from his elder sister Landry Kiffin.

In a recent Instagram post, Landry shared a video of Knox Kiffin lobbing a beautiful and accurate long pass at the SMU camp. Landry was left visibly impressed with her younger brother's skills and accompanied the post with an encouraging caption.

"Ur him," Landry wrote in the post

Credits: Landry Kiffin's Instagram

Despite still being very young, Lane Kiffin's son Knox's talent has not gone unnoticed. The 5'10 2028 prospect received his first offer back in April. Mississippi College, a DII program that competes in the Gulf South Conference, reached out to the Ole Miss head coach's son as a future prospect.

The eighth grader is one of Lane Kiffin's three children. Apart from Knox, his youngest daughter Presley also committed to play volleyball for the USC Trojans.

As a 2028 recruiting prospect, Knox Kiffin has not received any star rating so far. But there is still considerable chatter about whether the youngster will follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a professional career playing football in the future.

Lane Kiffin's son Knox receives an offer from the SMU Mustangs

After showcasing his QB prowess during the SMU Dallas Showcase, Knox Kiffin announced that he has received an offer from the Mustangs as well. The Ole Miss HC's son took to social media to share a post where he expressed his gratitude for being a part of the camp and also for the interaction with SMU QB coach D'Eriq King.

"After a great camp and conversation with coach @deriqking I'm blessed to have earned an offer to SMU #AGTG," Knox wrote in the caption of the post.

If Lane Kiffin continues being a head coach in college football till the time Knox is eligible, it will be interesting to see if he ends up playing for his dad instead.