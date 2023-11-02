Urban Meyer to MSU move could be worth $100M as Michigan State coaching rumors heat up

Urban Meyer hasn't coached in college football since 2018, but that may soon change.

Meyer retired following the 2018 season after leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 10-1 record. However, he returned to the sidelines after he was hired in 2021 to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars but was fired after starting 2-11.

Since then, Meyer has been working in TV for Big Noon Kickoff, but rumors have swirled that he could return to coach Michigan State. According to one CFB report, Meyer is reportedly close to agreeing a $100 million to coach Michigan State.

As of right now, there's no confirmation from the school, Meyer, or any college football reporter, so as of now, this is just a rumor. However, Meyer has been linked to Michigan State for quite some time.

In early October, Urban Meyer said that "there is zero truth" of him being interested or in talks to coach Michigan State.

Urban Meyer's coaching career

Harlon Bennett is the Michigan State Spartans interim head coach, as he replaced Mel Tucker who was fired earlier this season.

Although Bennett is the interim head coach, Michigan State will be doing a full coaching search following the season. On paper, Meyer would be the most high-profile addition, and history shows that he can help turn a program around and lead them to a national title.

Meyer began his coaching career at Bowling Green in 2001 and went 17-6 in two seasons before going to Utah. He then spent two seasons at Utah going 22-2 and took a coaching role at Florida.

With the Gators, Meyer was there for six years and led them to two national titles. After not coaching in 2011, he took the job at Ohio State and helped lead the Buckeyes to a national title in 2014.

As a head coach in college football, Urban Meyer is 187-32 and has won three national titles.

