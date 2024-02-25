Urban Meyer’s son-in-law, Corey Dennis, snags prestigious coaching job with top SEC school

Urban Meyer is a head coach in college football with a lot of history and success.

In his 17-year coaching stint, Meyer has won three national championships, two with the Florida Gators and one with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

But Urban is not the only member of his family to be involved in the coaching staff of a high-profile college football program.

His son-in-law, Corey Dennis, is also involved with college football and recently got a new job.

“Former Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis is set to join Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss staff. “

Dennis has been appointed as an offensive analyst for Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebel program.

In 2023, the Rebels were a high-scoring program, scoring more than 25 points in nine of their 12 games last season.

Their offense was led by quarterback Jaxon Dart, who recorded 3364 yards and 23 touchdowns. Dart, like most of the Rebels offense, will be returning to Oxford next season.

However, one key player who will not be returning to the Rebels is running back Quinshon Judkins. Last season, Judkins recorded 1,158 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, and was the top rusher for Ole Miss.

During the off-season, Judkins entered the transfer portal and is now playing with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Corey Dennis will be joining these players as a part of Lane Kiffin's offense. But who is Corey Dennis?

Who is Corey Dennis?

As well as being the son-in-law of Urban Meyer, Corey Dennis has a good amount of experience in college football.

Dennis played college football at Georgia Tech, where he was a defensive back and a wide receiver, as well as playing on special teams.

After his four years with the Yellow Jackets, Dennis tied the program record after playing all of the 54 games that occurred during his college years.

After graduating, Dennis got an internship with Ohio State and was promoted to a graduate analyst role in 2016.

In 2020, Dennis became the QB coach for the Buckeyes, working closely with the likes of C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields.

Dennis was in this position for three years, before leaving the program that he had been with for nearly 10 years for a new challenge with Ole Miss.