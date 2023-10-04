USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacted to the news of Michael Phelps getting inducted into the Swimming Hall of Fame.

Phelps has been a supporter of the Trojans football team, as his wife Nicole is a USC alum. As the Trojans were in Arizona to play the ASU Sun Devils, Phelps was on the field with a USC hat to support the school.

As Phelps has supported USC, following the Olympian being inducted into the Swimming Hall of Fame, Riley took to his Instagram story to congratulate the swimmer.

"Congrats brother," Riley wrote on his Instagram story while also @ Michael Phelps.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Michael Phelps was inducted into the Swimming Hall of Fame.

He's the most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time, as he holds the record for most gold medals (23), total medals (28), gold medals in an individual event (13) and total medals in an individual event (16).

Phelps' last Olympics was in 2016, and even at age 31, he still won multiple gold medals.

Lincoln Riley leading USC to an undefeated record

Lincoln Riley is in his second season as coach of the USC Trojans, and last year, led the team to an 11-3 record.

To begin the 2023 season, USC is 5-0 and coming off a 48-41 win over the Colorado Buffaloes on the road. It was a back-and-forth game where the Trojans defense fell apart in the second half and nearly lost the game.

Although USC got the win, Lincoln Riley said after the win that there's plenty to correct.

“It’s not really the same issues though. I don’t agree with it. I feel like even right now when something doesn’t go our way — we’re five games in, taking that litmus test right now — when something doesn’t go our way, it doesn’t look like last year. Not to the trained eye.

"Not to a coach. We’ve still got plenty to correct. … You’ve got to own those plays. We’ve got to be better at ’em. Those are plays we didn’t make. But no, it doesn’t look like last year. There’s a lot that’s improved. We’ve obviously got to put it all together.”

The USC Trojans host Arizona this Saturday before heading to Notre Dame to play the Fighting Irish next weekend.