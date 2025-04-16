USC legend Pete Carroll becomes professor with a trip to LA every week despite NFL head coaching duties 

Pete Carroll was named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last month. The team moved on from Antonio Pierce after an underwhelming 4-13 campaign and finished dead last in the AFC West. During his coaching career, Carroll also served as a long-time head coach of the USC Trojans.

Pete Carroll has a busy schedule trying to revamp the team ahead of his debut with the Raiders. Despite this, he makes time to give back to the USC Trojans. Carroll teaches a class called 'The Game is Life' at the University of Southern California. It is a weekly class held every Thursday to teach the students about being successful in all aspects of life.

Pete Carroll's class will continue throughout USC's spring semester. Per reports, he had 600 applicants from students pursuing various majors at the University. Even USC's women's basketball star JuJu Watkins is a part of his class.

Carroll's course is being offered through the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. He has two other professors alongside him for his class: Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life Varun Soni and adjunct professor of entrepreneurship David Belasco.

During the annual NFL league meeting in Palm Beach, the Raiders head coach shed some light while answering questions from reporters about his class.

"The class I'm teaching at USC, and all of the opportunities to communicate and also receive information from young people at school as well as the people that have become a part of that class, too." Carroll said.

Pete Carroll's coaching career with the USC Trojans

Carroll was a contributor to one of USC's best eras in college football. He was brought in on a five-year deal after Paul Hackett's firing in 2001. He served as the team's head coach till 2009 before returning to the NFL. Pete Carroll secured a 6-6 campaign during his debut with the program

Carroll then began his journey of leading the Trojans to glory. He helped them to two consecutive national championships during the 2003 and 2004 seasons. During his nine-season stint, he put up a 97-19 record, establishing himself as one of the most successful head coaches of the program.

Pete Carroll helped develop three Heisman winners during his stint with the Trojans: Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004), and Reggie Bush (2005). He was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

ESPN then released a documentary about his USC era called 'Trojan War' that same year. He then departed to become the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2010.

