USC QB Caleb Williams impressed by NFL superstar Jalen Ramsey's pick-six attempt shares glimpses of the play in his latest IG post

Almost everyone agrees that Caleb Williams is set to be the 2024 NFL Draft's first overall pick. Williams is making sure everyone knows he's keeping tabs on the league, showing on his Instagram account that while he rests from his outing on Saturday, he watches pro football on Sunday.

Today, the young gun posted a story to his Instagram account showing his admiration for Jalen Ramsey in a pick-six the player had during a game against the New England Patriots. Ramsey is in his first season with the Miami Dolphins.

Here's the clip that Williams reposted to his Instagram account.

Caleb Williams' 2023 season so far

Williams was among the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy this year, up until a few weeks ago. Then, in Week 8, the season started derailing for the USC Trojans, who had back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 to Notre Dame and Utah.

Williams' showing against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was probably the worst of his college career so far, with 199 yards, only one touchdown pass, and three interceptions.

Against the Utah Utes, Williams suffered the humiliation of being outscored by third-string quarterback Bryson Barnes. In that game, Williams threw for 256 yards with no touchdowns.

At the moment, his numbers stand at 2,646 passing yards, with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 82.0 QBR is eighth among quarterbacks nationally.

These numbers look like a far cry from his Heisman year, when he recorded 4,537 yards, with 42 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Last week the Trojans returned to their winning ways, but only by the skin of their teeth, with a 50-49 victory over California. This victory allowed them to remain in the No. 24 spot for Week 10.

What's left for Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans in the final leg of the season?

Ahead of the Trojans are probably three of the toughest encounters on their calendar. They have to face No. 5 Washington, No. 6 Oregon, and No. 23 UCLA to close their season. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see them drop to a 7-5 record in the regular season.

For a team that harbored national playoff hopes, and that has Caleb Williams, that's just not good enough.