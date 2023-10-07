USC QB Drake Maye welcomes star weapon Tez Walker after NCAA's latest verdict on his eligibility

The University of North Carolina QB Drake Maye has got a new weapon in his arsenal. The Tar Heels had recruited a new wide receiver in Tez Walker from Kent State but he was deemed ineligible to play this season. Now after a recent NCAA verdict on his eligibility, UNC can finally field the weapon they sought.

Maye has been in phenomenal form for the Tar Heels this season but he's well aware of the game-changing ability the Walker will bring to the roster. Therefore, he made sure that the star wide receiver felt welcome in the locker room.

Drake Maye gave a shout-out to his new weapon on Instagram. What kind of chemistry will the duo show once they take the field together?

UNC QB Drake Maye gives a social media shout-out to Tez Walker

The UNC Tar Heels finally got what they were looking for. In a recent verdict, the NCAA allowed wide receiver Tez Walker a transfer waiver, making him eligible to play for the program. QB Drake Maye posted a photo with Walker on his Instagram story to mark the occasion.

Walker came into the Rar Heels program from Kent State through the transfer portal but didn't feature in the first four games for the team. The NCAA has tightened its rules regarding multiple transfers and deemed him ineligible. However, they recently came out with a statement granting him a waiver citing 'new information' in the case. They also blamed UNC for not providing the said information earlier. though, there specific details of this new information remain undisclosed.

The Tar Heels won't mind it as they can now take him out of the scout team to put him on the roster. The already formidable UNC offense suddenly looks even more intimidating.

The Tar Heels are up and running

UNC has already started the 2023 season with everything they have got to pull out the results. They have taken the field four times this season till week 5 and have emerged winners on all four occasions.

Maye has thrown for 1,187 yards in the four games with a 72.7% pass completion rate. He has found a teammate in the endzone five times so far. Nevertheless, his biggest cause of concern would be the four picks under his name. Maye would hope that the arrival of Tez Walker puts a rest to those numbers.

Will the Tar Heels get what they want out of Walker?