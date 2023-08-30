Trojans star QB Caleb Williams continued to mesmerize the nation with another great showing against San Jose State on Saturday night.

Especially impressive, was a moment in the second quarter when William's dropped the ball for a fumble, only to quickly recover it and throw his longest career pass (76 yards) to Tahj Washington for a TD.

He had an amazing game, going 18-25 for 278 yards with four TDs. His ability and athleticism were on full display, showing why he's last year's Heisman winner and if he keeps putting on this kind of performance, the idea of him earning back-to-back Heisman trophies, equalling Archie Griffin's feat of two Heismans, wouldn't be far-fetched.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Yesterday, former UConn and Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky compared him with several of the NFL's elite signal caller, saying:

"Watching Calen on the field is almost a combination of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen"

The young signal caller, responded today to the repeated comparisons to other players, especially Patrick Mahomes, saying that:

"(Patrick Mahomes) Is the best player in the world...The man has two (Super Bowls). So to be compared to someone like that...it's a sense of respect. But it's also irrelevant, 'cause I'm Caleb Williams here at USC. I haven't won a national championship yet."

The USC Trojans schedule

USC, currently No.6, continues its chase of a national title with a trip to Nevada this week. Things look fairly easy for the team over the first month of competition, with the most difficult game being against Colorado.

The most difficult moment of the season could prove to be weeks 6 and 7, with a trip to South Bend Indiana followed by a visit by the Utes. Notre Dame is currently No.13 and Utah No.14. Those will be tough games for Caleb Williams and the Trojans.

At times, the upset seemed between reach for San Jose State

If the Trojans want to keep their title hopes high, they need to address some defensive issues that showed up in Saturday's game. The 56-28 scoreline didn't show the entire reality of the game, which at points was really contested.

At times, both schools were separated by only one score and USC looked especially frail versus the Spartans ground game. The San Jose State offensive line was able to pluck important gaps in the Trojan defense, that more elite schools could exploit more successfully.

Also, let's remember that while Caleb's 76-yard pass was a beauty to behold, the play was born of an error made by him and precipitated by San Jose's defense.