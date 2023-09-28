The USC Trojans face Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in Week 5 of college football. The Buffs come from a humbling experience up in Eugene, Oregon, where Dan Lanning's Ducks annihilated them 42-6 in a game that looked like it was over almost as soon as it started.

Now, they have to face a USC Trojans team led by Heisman winner Caleb Williams at home and without probably their best player, Travis Hunter, who is out with an injury for the foreseeable future. The Trojans, on the other hand, are undefeated in four games and have scored upward of 50 points in three of them. USC is ranked as the No. 8 team in the country as we go into Week 5.

With the Buffaloes continuing to be a national storyline, the game is sure to be one of the most-watched encounters of Week 5. Big Noon on Fox Sports will be going back to Boulder for this encounter. Many media personalities have given their thoughts on the game, and former USC legend OJ Simpson gave his thoughts on the "It Is What It Is" podcast:

Well, I think it's going to be a high-scoring game. I don't know. Colorado, because of their lines, could keep up. But I do know their skill position players can. I've been critical the last two years of USC Secondary. I think they have poor tacklers in USC secondary... Oregon I think, surprised them about how fast Oregon is. Oregon's been fast for a number of years... the advantage that this team and Oregon has over Colorado is in the offense and defensive line. They've got bigger guys who are probably a little more mature.

OJ Simpson's career with the USC Trojans

Before being a famed NFL star with the Buffalo Bills, before becoming infamous for his murder trial, Simpson came to national fame for being the running back of the USC Trojans in the late '60s. While he spent only two years in Southern California, he made the best of his time as a USC Trojan earning the Heisman Trophy award in 1968 and helping USC win the national title in 1967. He also won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards during his time with the USC Trojans and earned Unanimous All-American Honors in both seasons.

In total, he ran for 3423 yards with 36 rushing touchdowns. His best season was his 1968 Heisman season, in which he recorded 1880 rushing yards with 23 touchdowns. In the 1969 NFL Draft, he was selected with the first overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.