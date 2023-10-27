Utah football injury report Week 9: Updates on Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe and more

The Utah Utes are set to host the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

Utah is 6-1 on the season and coming off a 34-32 win over the USC Trojans, which kept their playoff and Pac-12 championship hopes alive. Heading into this pivotal game against the Ducks, the Utes are dealing with some critical injuries.

Let's examine the current status of the Utes' players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Utah Utes football injury report Week 9

The Utah Utes have key players quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, tight end Thomas Yassmin and wide receiver Mycah Pittman on the injury report.

Cam Rising's injury update

Utah Utes starting quarterback Rising has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Rising suffered a devastating knee injury in the Rose Bowl last year. However, through eight weeks, there were talks of the quarterback laying. However, the team shut him down after Rising confirmed the injury was more grave than he and the school anticipated.

"I wasn't really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn't just tear my ACL," Rising told ESPN 700, "I tore my meniscus, MPFL, and MCL. It was a major surgery, and it's not an easy comeback. I've been working my tail off."

"There are guys that have had similar injuries to this like Kyler Murray, Hendon Hooker, who have decided not to play this season," he added, "I'm grinding and doing everything I possibly can, and even the fact I'm going out there and practicing. I'm ahead of schedule."

Brant Kuithe's injury update

Utah tight end Kuithe is out for the season with a knee injury.

He tore his ACL back at the end of September, which ended his season. Kuithe has caught 148 passes for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Thomas Yassmin's injury update

Utah Utes tight end Yassmin underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury and is ruled out for the season.

He last played on Sept. 29 and has caught eight passes for 89 yards and one touchdown this season.

Mycah Pittman's injury update

Utah wide receiver Pittman transferred to the Utes this season after three years at Oregon and one year at Florida State. However, Pittman is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Pittman caught three passes for 20 yards this season before the injury.

Poll : Do you think Utah will beat Oregon? Yes No 5 votes