Utah QB Injury Update: Will Cam Rising play against Oregon?

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising has flirted with a comeback to college football action for weeks now after starting the season in rehabilitation for a horrible injury suffered in January.

Utah fans have been expecting that their talented quarterback would be ready for action during the business end of the season. He has not yet made an appearance on the gridiron.

On Monday, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham spoke about quarterback Cam Rising and tight end, Brant Kuithe.

“We certainly wish they could have been with us. I mean, they’re really good players. They’re two guys that really add to what we’re doing and two of the best players in the Pac-12,” Whittingham said.

So, what is Cam Rising's injury status?

Cam Rising Injury Update

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham gave an update on his injured stars, linebacker Lander Barton, quarterback Cam Rising, and tight end Brant Kuithe, after the game against the USC Trojans.

"We’ve been hoping for them each week, but medical staff are the ones who make those calls," Whittingham said. "We’re not going to question that at all. That’s just not how we operate, so there’s a medical decision to shut them down for the rest of the year."

What happened to Cam Rising?

Cam Rising got injured during the Utah Utes' loss in the Rose Bowl against Penn State in January. In an appearance on ESPN 700, Rising gave an update on what happened during that game.

"I wasn't really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn't just tear my ACL," Rising said. "I tore my meniscus, MPFL, and MCL. It was a big surgery and it's not an easy comeback."

Will Cam Rising play against Oregon?

Junior quarterback Bryson Barnes will be the starter for the Utah Utes against Oregon, as Rising was ruled out for the rest of the season after the game against the USC Trojans.

Kyle Whittingham seemed to be leaning towards wooing Rising and Brant Kuithe back to Utah next year in what would be their seventh year.

“Obviously that is going to be completely their decision, but there’s things you got to weigh there. What is the opportunity in the draft not having played this year, that’s going to obviously impact things," Whittingham said.

"Being able to come back for another year of college with NIL, and that changes the picture as well because before you’d come back and still eat Top Ramen every week, but now with NIL, you’ve got a chance to live a pretty good lifestyle,” Whittingham added.

It would be highly unusual were Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe to return for year 7 in college football, but you won't hear Utah Utes fans complaining.