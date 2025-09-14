"Utterly embarrassing," "Worst kicker in America": Max Gilbert flamed by Tennessee fans as missed FG results in heartbreaking 44-41 loss to Georgia

Tennessee Volunteers placekicker Max Gilbert failed to convert a 43-yard field goal in the dying moments of the fourth quarter. This resulted in his team losing to the Georgia Bulldogs at home with a 41-44 OT score.After the game, Tennessee fans were unhappy with Gilbert's costly mistake. Thus, they took to the comments section of an interview clip of the placekicker that the team posted last week. They called him out and criticized him as the reason why they lost to Kirby Smart's team. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Utterly embarrassing,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;You sold us,&quot; another fan said.Comments on post&quot;Bro you have to hit that, you have one job,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;Worst college football kicker in America,&quot; another fan stated.Comments on post&quot;Could 've been a legend,&quot; this fan said.&quot;Get ready to learn Chinese buddy,&quot; one fan commented.Comments on postThe Vols entered Week 3 with a 2-0 record and a dominating 72-17 victory over East Tennessee State last week. They took an early lead against Georgia after quarterback Joey Aguilar scored a four-yard rushing touchdown. However, Gunner Stockton quickly responded with a rushing touchdown of his own to level the playing field.Aguilar then found Chris Brazzell with two passing touchdowns to give the Vols a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Gunner Stockton then found Zachariah Branch with a 36-yard TD pass to minimise the deficit for his team. Peyton Woodring's 20-yard field goal helped the Bulldogs to a 21-17 scoreline at halftime.Kirby Smart's team continued its offensive pressure in the third quarter. Josh McCray's rushing touchdown and Woodring's 20-yard field goal helped them finally take a six-point lead (21-27). The back-and-forth continued into the fourth quarter with Max Gilbert scoring a 48-yard field goal with over six minutes remaining in the game.However, Stockton's 28-yard passing TD to London Humphreys took the game to overtime. The Tennessee placekicker had the chance to win the game in regulation, but ended up missing his 43-yard field goal before the final whistle.Max Gilbert scored a 42-yard field goal to give his team the momentum in overtime. Unfortunately, Josh McCray's one-yard rushing touchdown sealed the victory for Kirby Smart's team.Tennessee HC Josh Heupel opens up about Max Gilbert's missed field goalIn the post-game interview, Josh Heupel talked about his placekicker's missed opportunity to win the game for his team.He did not blame Max Gilbert for missing the field goal. Instead, the Tennessee coach believes that the placekicker will come back stronger for the rest of the season.&quot;He had his head high,&quot; Heupel said as per Knoxnews. &quot;That is the life of being a kicker. I loved the way he responded. He will continue to grow. We've got great trust in him.&quot;The Vols next take on the UAB Blazers at home on Sept. 20. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network at 12:45 pm ET.