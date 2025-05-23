Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia issues a stern message to celebrate “Boi” Jacob Humphrey’s miraculous catch

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia transferred to the Commodores before this past season after two seasons at New Mexico State. He had a strong season, helping the Commodores enter the AP Top 25 at certain points of the season. Additionally, he played an integral role in the Commodores defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5.

This offseason, Pavia will be focused on helping the Commodores have an even stronger season. However, that does not mean he does not have time to support his fellow Vanderbilt athletes. On Thursday, the Vanderbilt and Oklahoma baseball teams competed in the SEC Tournament. One of the highlights of the game was when Jacob Humphrey made a miraculous diving catch in the outfield.

Shortly after the play was made, the SEC Instagram account posted the clip on Instagram, drawing the attention of many fans. One of those fans was Diego Pavia, who, after seeing the clip on Friday morning, reposted it on his Instagram story. He included a short caption for how he felt about his "boi's" catch.

"Stop f*cking w my boi Jacob Humphrey."

Image via Diego Pavia's Instagram story.

Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt fans were able to watch as the Commodores successfully defeated the Oklahoma Sooners to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt fans will get to watch their baseball team play again on Saturday

Diego Pavia might be in the midst of offseason training, but he has still found time to watch the Vanderbilt baseball team. He, along with other Commodores fans, will have the opportunity to watch their baseball team play again on Saturday. With their win over Oklahoma in the quarterfinals, they advance to the semifinals on Saturday.

The No. 4-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores will take on the No. 8-seeded Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. If they are able to win that game, they will advance to the championship game, which will be played on Sunday.

Fortunately for the Commodores, they have an easier path, on paper, than they initially anticipated. That is because Tennessee upset the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Texas, on Thursday. If Jacob Humphrey keeps playing the way he did on Thursday, Vanderbilt could be in for a strong finish to the tournament.

The other two quarterfinal matchups in the tournament will take place on Friday. The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies.

