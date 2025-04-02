“Very sad day around the office”: Lane Kiffin pens an emotional message after major loss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has done a good job growing the Rebels' football program. In five seasons with the team, he has achieved 10 or more wins in a season three times and won three of his five bowl games. This past season, the team went 10-3 and narrowly missed a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, on Wednesday, Lane Kiffin talked about something more emotional on X. He made a post celebrating the loss of his fish, Bubbles.

"Very sad day around the office. RIP Bubbles it was a great run," he tweeted in the caption.

The post included a picture of Bubbles with an inspirational message for the team:

"Bubbles was the light of the office and the strongest fighter. May he always be a reminder... no matter how dirty the tank the light still shines through."

From Kiffin's comments, it appears Bubbles was the team's pet fish. Unfortunately, it died before it turned a year old. However, Kiffin used this moment to try to inspire his team.

Lane Kiffin emphasizes taking care of players like he took care of Bubbles

In Lane Kiffin's post about the death of his pet fish, Bubbles, he spoke about the importance of being a strong fighter. He loved this fish and took care of it. Kiffin has the same principle with his players at Ole Miss. He has a unique approach to coaching in college football that is much closer to the NFL model.

Before the start of the 2024 season, Kiffin spoke about the importance of injury prevention and taking care of his players:

"We really have more of an NFL model, talking to the NFL people about injury prevention and taking care of players. They call it 'ramp up.' It's a little frustrating because in five days, we've only practiced three times. But I think it'll pay off long-term for the players' bodies."

This approach can help with injury prevention and ensure that the Rebels put their best possible roster on the field as often as possible. If Ole Miss wants to qualify for the College Football Playoff next season, it will need a relatively healthy roster.

