VIDEO: Deion Sanders’ projected new QB Julian Lewis continues Shedeur Sanders’ legacy with iconic celebration during graduation

Julian Lewis, a five-star freshman quarterback with the Colorado Buffaloes, appears to be continuing Shedeur Sanders' iconic celebration.

Ad

Lewis shared a video on his YouTube channel of himself graduating from high school. He graduated early so he could attend Colorado and compete for the starting job in spring practices.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Lewis says high school flew by too fast, but he is eager to play at Colorado under Deion Sanders. He also said that before walking across the stage, he may hit Shedeur Sanders' iconic 'time' celebration (2:30).

After Lewis walked across the stage and got his diploma, he hit Sanders' celebration (9:49).

Julian Lewis hit Shedeur Sanders' celebration

It was a nice touch from Lewis to show some praise to Sanders, who is the former Colorado starting quarterback.

Ad

Lewis, meanwhile, was a five-star recruit in the class of 2025, according to ESPN. The quarterback is looking to be the Buffaloes' starting QB as a true freshman and is considered to be a pocket passer.

Deion Sanders discusses Colorado's quarterback battle involving Julian Lewis

Julian Lewis is in a quarterback battle with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.

Lewis and Salter have both played well in spring practices, and the quarterback battle will continue into the fall. But, after spring practice, Buffaloes' head coach Deion Sanders praised Lewis and Salter.

Ad

"They're getting better and better," Sanders said of Salter and Lewis, via SI. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."

Ad

Lewis and Salter could also both play in games in certain situations, as Salter is a dual-threat quarterback.

With that, Sanders says the key is finding ways put them in situations to have success.

"They can play, man," Sanders said. "They approach the game totally different. We got to be better in coaching to their strengths. We got to be better putting them in the right situations for success. But those guys can play."

Ad

Colorado has yet to announce their starting QB for 2025 and likely won't until Week 1.

The Buffaloes open their college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech. Colorado has notable games against Iowa State, Arizona State, TCU, and BYU among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place