VIDEO: Deion Sanders’ projected new QB Julian Lewis continues Shedeur Sanders’ legacy with iconic celebration during graduation

Julian Lewis, a five-star freshman quarterback with the Colorado Buffaloes, appears to be continuing Shedeur Sanders' iconic celebration.
Lewis shared a video on his YouTube channel of himself graduating from high school. He graduated early so he could attend Colorado and compete for the starting job in spring practices.
Lewis says high school flew by too fast, but he is eager to play at Colorado under Deion Sanders. He also said that before walking across the stage, he may hit Shedeur Sanders' iconic 'time' celebration (2:30).
After Lewis walked across the stage and got his diploma, he hit Sanders' celebration (9:49).
It was a nice touch from Lewis to show some praise to Sanders, who is the former Colorado starting quarterback.
Lewis, meanwhile, was a five-star recruit in the class of 2025, according to ESPN. The quarterback is looking to be the Buffaloes' starting QB as a true freshman and is considered to be a pocket passer.
Deion Sanders discusses Colorado's quarterback battle involving Julian Lewis
Julian Lewis is in a quarterback battle with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.
Lewis and Salter have both played well in spring practices, and the quarterback battle will continue into the fall. But, after spring practice, Buffaloes' head coach Deion Sanders praised Lewis and Salter.
"They're getting better and better," Sanders said of Salter and Lewis, via SI. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."
Lewis and Salter could also both play in games in certain situations, as Salter is a dual-threat quarterback.
With that, Sanders says the key is finding ways put them in situations to have success.
"They can play, man," Sanders said. "They approach the game totally different. We got to be better in coaching to their strengths. We got to be better putting them in the right situations for success. But those guys can play."
Colorado has yet to announce their starting QB for 2025 and likely won't until Week 1.
The Buffaloes open their college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech. Colorado has notable games against Iowa State, Arizona State, TCU, and BYU among others.
