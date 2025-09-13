"Video game movement": CFB fans have wild reaction to Ryan Williams' insane footwork during Wisconsin matchup in Week 3

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 13, 2025 23:16 GMT
Star receiver Ryan Williams was back in action on Saturday as the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 38-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Williams missed Week 2 action after being placed in concussion protocol following a hit in the season opener at Florida State.

The sophomore had a great game with five receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. A special highlight from the game for Williams was his second touchdown reception in the third quarter. Williams made the catch while displacing the Wisconsin defender on him with brilliant footwork before running to the Badgers’ endzone.

Fans have been sharing their reaction to the moment, especially on Instagram, where ESPN CFB shared the reel. EASportsCollege wrote:

“Video game movement.”

Jmillsendo also wrote:

“Did it to Georgia secondary, too.”

Tsavage223 commented:

“Still not gonna make the college football playoffs.”

Georgeproctor64 also commented:

“That was a good cut back, would love to see you play one day.”

Themagnificent__ wrote:

“I heard he was overhyped and overrated. Let me guess, “He’s playing against Wisconsin.”

Coystumi added:

“He’s back.”
Alabama’s win on Saturday is much-needed ahead of its upcoming bye week. The Tide will face its biggest rival in conference play, Georgia, on its return from the bye week.

Ryan Williams on being back from injury

Ryan Williams recounted his feelings on being back in action in a media chat following the game. He said:

“It’s a blessing to be back. Just being out there with the guys, I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”

His experience, sitting out when his friends and teammates get to play, has also bestowed on him new insights. He said:

“I learned a lot. Just being able to observe the defense and not be in the heat of the moment and being able to watch the film before my guys come off the field and tell them, ‘Hey, make sure you look this for.’ Just being able to be that extra oft voice and not have the coach getting on you all day long.”
Ryan Williams tallied 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman last season. Kalen DeBoer will be counting on him for a similar or greater level of output this season.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

