"Video game movement": CFB fans have wild reaction to Ryan Williams' insane footwork during Wisconsin matchup in Week 3

Star receiver Ryan Williams was back in action on Saturday as the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 38-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Williams missed Week 2 action after being placed in concussion protocol following a hit in the season opener at Florida State.The sophomore had a great game with five receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. A special highlight from the game for Williams was his second touchdown reception in the third quarter. Williams made the catch while displacing the Wisconsin defender on him with brilliant footwork before running to the Badgers' endzone. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post.Fans have been sharing their reaction to the moment, especially on Instagram, where ESPN CFB shared the reel. EASportsCollege wrote:"Video game movement."Jmillsendo also wrote:"Did it to Georgia secondary, too."Tsavage223 commented:"Still not gonna make the college football playoffs."Georgeproctor64 also commented:"That was a good cut back, would love to see you play one day."Themagnificent__ wrote:"I heard he was overhyped and overrated. Let me guess, "He's playing against Wisconsin."Coystumi added:"He's back."Comments on Ryan Williams' touchdown reception vs. WisconsinAlabama's win on Saturday is much-needed ahead of its upcoming bye week. The Tide will face its biggest rival in conference play, Georgia, on its return from the bye week.Ryan Williams on being back from injuryRyan Williams recounted his feelings on being back in action in a media chat following the game. He said:"It's a blessing to be back. Just being out there with the guys, I wouldn't trade it for anything else."His experience, sitting out when his friends and teammates get to play, has also bestowed on him new insights. He said:"I learned a lot. Just being able to observe the defense and not be in the heat of the moment and being able to watch the film before my guys come off the field and tell them, 'Hey, make sure you look this for.' Just being that extra oft voice and not have the coach getting on you all day long."Read more: Nick Saban has a 5-word reaction to Pat McAfee's instigating jibe at Alabama while calling Wisconsin favorites over Kalen DeBoer's teamRyan Williams tallied 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman last season. Kalen DeBoer will be counting on him for a similar or greater level of output this season.