VIDEO: Sneaker aficionado unboxes Coach Prime's new Nike Air Diamond Turfs gift package

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, released the Nike Air Diamond Turfs, his new sneakers, on Jan. 24. To promote the sneaker's release, gift packages were given out to some influencers.

A brand called "Just Fresh Kicks" updates fans on sneaker news, release dates and everything related to sneakers. So, it was unsurprising to see it receive a special gift package with the new Nike Air Diamond Turfs. On Monday, "Just Fresh Kicks" did a special unboxing video after they received the box:

"You know what it is, we got a fresh box reveal. It's up. Yes sir. You gotta believe (referring to a special small helmet). You know that's going on the desk. Fresh new blenders. Coach Prime what it do. Let's get to the grand finale. You gotta believe. You gotta believe. Yeah. Oh. These cold, they ain't fair. Coach Prime I love you man."

The Nike description of the sneaker says:

"The Air Diamond Turf takes the iconic cross trainer from 1994 and gives it a street-ready refresh. This version features Air units in the heel and forefoot, plus durable leather and a midfoot strap for a secure fit. And that colorway? Same as the original."

Coach Prime reacts to his new sneakers selling out

After the Nike Air Diamond Turfs were released, they were quickly sold out of the Nike store. This came as a surprise to Deion Sanders. Although he is a confident man, he did not think they would sell out as quickly as they did. He shared this on Instagram a week back:

"Nothing is new under the sun, I rocked these PRIMES’ & #24 at the Pro Bowl waaay back when. I also heard from @nike that I sold out and I’m sure they weren’t saying imma 'Sellout' they were talking about me 'Selling Out' ! Think about that baby! I’m PRIME! REAL since u 1st heard of ya boy!"

Sanders and Nike reunited their partnership in 2023 after several years of strife. Coach Prime and Nike were at odds for years. Notably, he was upset that they did not help fund youth sports leagues, which is something rival brand Under Armour does.

Sanders had originally partnered with Nike in 1992 during his playing career. Now they are partnered together, recreating his iconic cross trainer from 1994.

