After declaring he would never again wear their shoes in 2017, Deion Sanders is officially back in the books of Nike. In what sent football fans into a frenzy, the former Colorado Buffaloes head coach made the announcement on social media on Friday.

“Prime Time” took to Instagram to share his reunion with Nike. The former Dallas Cowboys legend posed alongside a classic pair of Nike Air Turf Diamond shoes. He captioned the photo with the words, "We coming," signifying the relaunch of the iconic sneakers line.

The renowned Diamond Turf shoes gained popularity during Sanders' playing career in the 1990s, and he has reached an agreement for the revival of the legendary line. More than two decades after they first launched, the shoes remain prominent and highly coveted among collectors.

History of the Nike Air Diamond Turf

The Nike Air Diamond Turf signature line was first introduced in 1993. Sander prominently sported these shoes in the course of his illustrious professional career, playing football and baseball. The line was rounded up in 1998 with the “Air Diamond Turf V.”

Following its initial release, the first Nike Air Diamond Turf made a comeback in 2005. It has since experienced several re-releases. Subsequently, the retro Nike Air DT Max '96 also came in 2008. It followed a similar pattern of being re-released multiple times.

One of the most eagerly anticipated retro releases was the Nike Air Diamond Turf II. It finally made its comeback in 2012 and was the last release of the sneaker line. This marked the first time the shoes were reissued since their original release in 1995, generating significant excitement among fans and collectors alike.

While the first three models of the Diamond Turf have made a return, the last two have never returned. Enthusiasts have over the years expected the announcement from Nike, but to no avail. This could eventually become a reality with the return of “Prime Time” to Nike.

Colorado could further benefit from the recent deal by Deion Sanders

The reunion of Coach Prime and Nike will further improve the relationship between Colorado and the athletic brand. Deion Sanders was hired in December to take charge of the Buffaloes team after a disappointing 1-11 season.

Colorado has had a sponsorship deal with Nike as far back as 2005. The current contract with the athletic brand runs until 2025. The relationship could have played a crucial role in Nike's bringing Coach Prime back on board.

This potentially played a crucial role in getting Coach Prime back into Nike’s book. Colorado could be set for a huge financial windfall in its contract with Nike as long as Sanders remains at the helm of affairs at the university.

